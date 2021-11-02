USM Spires fall to McPherson 28-26

USM Athletics

It was another close battle for the University of Saint Mary football team Saturday afternoon against McPherson College. The Spires fell behind late and managed to climb back toward the end, but came up short in a 28-26 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Spires (2-6) got on the board first with 10:59 left in the first quarter when Jalil Grimes found an opening in the Bulldogs’ defense and sprinted for a 29-yard score.

McPherson came back with a touchdown of its own on its next possession before Saint Mary added another score with under a minute left in the period. Grimes sneaked into the end zone for his second score from two yards out to make it 14-7 Saint Mary.

The Spires forced a turnover as Josh Inserra recovered a fumble by McPherson’s Jonathan White. Chris Felts kicked a field goal on the drive and Saint Mary led 16-7 at the break.

McPherson added a touchdown at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter.

After a punt by USM, McPherson added another score on its next drive to take a 21-16 lead just as the fourth quarter started.

The Spires would drive to the Bulldogs’ five-yard line but had to settle for another field goal as they trailed by just two points. McPherson would later extend their lead to nine points after another touchdown with 6:38 left, but the Spires found some life with less than two minutes left as Grimes found Jordan Hill for a 33-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two.

Saint Mary would attempt an onside kick on the kickoff but failed to recover and McPherson took a couple of kneel-downs to end the game.

Grimes totaled three total touchdowns and threw for 204 yards, while Hill had 68 receiving yards and a score. Saint Mary totaled 143 yards on the ground as Cole Nequette led the way with 52 yards on 14 carries. Jaxon Curtis led the defense with 10 total tackles, while Inserra and Zachary Scott each had one sack.

Saint Mary will host No. 11 Bethel College on Saturday for senior day at Berkel Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.