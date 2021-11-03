USM launches varsity tennis programs

USM Athletics

The University of Saint Mary will add men’s and women’s tennis as varsity athletic programs during the 2022-23 academic year.

The team is scheduled to begin competition during the spring 2023 season, and a search for the first head coach is underway. With the addition of the two teams, USM now offers 28 varsity sports.

“We are excited to bring tennis to the University of Saint Mary,” Vice President of Athletics Rob Miller said. “USM is committed to increasing opportunities for students to participate in collegiate athletics. Adding new programs has been essential to our growth as an institution and amplifies our mission of helping students realize their God-given potential.”

The teams will compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, which has 10 member institutions with tennis programs.

Visit stmary.edu/tennis for more information and to fill out a recruiting form.

USM’s other varsity sports include men’s and women’s swimming, wrestling, basketball, bowling, soccer, lacrosse, cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field as well as volleyball, football, baseball, softball, flag football, esports, cheerleading and dance. Visit GoSpires.com for more information on USM athletics.