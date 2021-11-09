New sports editor takes the reins

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

About a year ago, my wife and I made a life-changing decision.

After watching an embarrassing amount of YouTube videos of people living full-time in RVs or trailers and traveling the country, we decided to take the plunge.

We left our cozy apartment in Portland, Oregon, and headed to Michigan to purchase a vintage 28-foot Airstream from a family friend.

Over the next nine months, we took advantage of having a home on wheels, traveling to 25 states and 13 national parks.

We saw many of the most majestic and scenic places in this country – Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Tunnel View and El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, the Grand Canyon and the Florida Keys.

Driving in Yellowstone, we witnessed a full-grown bison cross the road with its newborn calf, and then drove up on a wolf preying on a deer. I would like to believe we saved that deer’s life, at least for a moment.

We explored small towns like Marfa, a desert city in west Texas known for its art and mysterious lights.

When a historic winter storm hit Texas, knocking out power to much of the state, we took off for warmer Louisiana to feast on beignets at Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans.

During all of this excitement and adventure, I missed sports writing. A lot.

I missed talking to athletes and coaches and telling their stories. And I can’t wait to do that here as the new sports editor of the Leavenworth Times.

Growing up in Georgia, home of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and the No. 1-ranked college football team in the country, all I ever wanted to be was a sports writer.

After starting my career 10 years ago in Georgia and then continuing in Oregon, I look forward to covering high school sports again here in Kansas not far from where my wife grew up.

Derek Wiley is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at dwiley@cherryroad.com or follow him on Twitter @derekwwiley.