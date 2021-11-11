County players represented on all-conference boys soccer teams

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

The United Kansas Conference All-Conference boys soccer teams have been announced with players from Leavenworth County on the first and second teams.

Turner forward Martin Figueroa Landeros was voted Player of the Year. De Soto’s Drew Proctor was named Coach of the Year.

Here are the players from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth high schools that were voted to the all-conference teams:

First team

Tim Sedlock, Basehor-Linwood, forward

Chris Rincon, Lansing, defender

Ryan Batchel, Lansing, midfielder

Nick Law, Leavenworth, defender

Riley King, Leavenworth, midfielder

Second team

Cole Kramer, Basehor-Linwood, defender

Isaac Miller, Basehor-Linwood, defender

Haden Dominick, Lansing, defender

Derrick Guardado, Lansing, midfielder

Fransisco Verzola, Lansing, midfielder

Joaquin Davila, Leavenworth, forward

Honorable mention

Layton Rothwell, Basehor-Linwood, forward

Lake Harrington, Basehor-Linwood, goalkeeper

Carson Johnson, Basehor-Linwood, midfielder

Carter Whitlow, Lansing, defender

Mason Mattingly, Lansing, defender

Zach Anderson, Lansing, goalkeeper

Antonio Hackett, Leavenworth, midfielder

Will McKee, Leavenworth, midfielder