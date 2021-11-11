County players represented on all-conference boys soccer teams
The United Kansas Conference All-Conference boys soccer teams have been announced with players from Leavenworth County on the first and second teams.
Turner forward Martin Figueroa Landeros was voted Player of the Year. De Soto’s Drew Proctor was named Coach of the Year.
Here are the players from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth high schools that were voted to the all-conference teams:
First team
Tim Sedlock, Basehor-Linwood, forward
Chris Rincon, Lansing, defender
Ryan Batchel, Lansing, midfielder
Nick Law, Leavenworth, defender
Riley King, Leavenworth, midfielder
Second team
Cole Kramer, Basehor-Linwood, defender
Isaac Miller, Basehor-Linwood, defender
Haden Dominick, Lansing, defender
Derrick Guardado, Lansing, midfielder
Fransisco Verzola, Lansing, midfielder
Joaquin Davila, Leavenworth, forward
Honorable mention
Layton Rothwell, Basehor-Linwood, forward
Lake Harrington, Basehor-Linwood, goalkeeper
Carson Johnson, Basehor-Linwood, midfielder
Carter Whitlow, Lansing, defender
Mason Mattingly, Lansing, defender
Zach Anderson, Lansing, goalkeeper
Antonio Hackett, Leavenworth, midfielder
Will McKee, Leavenworth, midfielder