Lansing volleyball trio sign with college programs

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Three members of Lansing’s Class 5A volleyball championship team made it official where they will make their next impact.

Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, McKenzie Moburg and Caitlin Bishop all signed national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon at the high school.

The three players led the Lions to a 38-1 record this season and the program’s first state championship since 2002 after finishing runner-up in 2020 and third in 2019.

Olivia Mae Van Der Werff

Van Der Werff, who recorded more than 900 kills in her career and was named to the United Kansas Conference all-conference first team this season, signed with the College of Charleston. The Cougars, a Division I program, play in the Colonial Athletic Association.

McKenzie Moburg

Moburg, who finished her senior year with 235 digs and 24 aces and was an all-conference second team selection, signed with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The Roos, a Division I program, play in the Summit League.

Caitlin Bishop

Bishop, who finished her high school career with more than 3,000 assists and was voted the 2021 United Kansas Conference Player of the Year, signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The Tritons, a Division II program, play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.