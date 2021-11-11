Saint Mary ready to pull upsets in KCAC volleyball tournament

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

The University of Saint Mary volleyball team is comfortable as an underdog.

Last spring, the Spires entered the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed and advanced all the way to the championship match.

To make a run in this season’s tournament, which continues Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, Saint Mary will need to do so as the No. 5 seed.

“It gives us some confidence knowing that even if we are lower in the regular season rankings, we can still make a move and go up toward the top in the tournament,” said junior Hayden Heuermann of last season’s tournament success. “It’s just going to take us all playing together and working hard and trusting each other and being confident in our skills.”

After finishing the regular season 20-9 overall and 9-3 in the KCAC, the Spires missed out on a first-round bye by just one game, as the top four seeds advance to the quarterfinal round.

Saint Mary defeated No. 12 Bethel College 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16) Tuesday night inside the Ryan Sports Center to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Spires were able to use three different lineups and 16 players in the first-round sweep.

“We’re excited with what we did,” Saint Mary coach Amy Beall said. “We were trying to find a lineup that gives us the best chance to be successful moving forward, which was exciting to be able to test them out and see how they go in a live match, and still be able to do that confidently and pull out a win.”

During the regular season, the Spires showed they could compete with the top teams in the KCAC, losing close 3-2 matches to both No. 1 Ottawa and No. 2 McPherson.

Saint Mary defeated No. 3 Tabor 3-1.

“I feel good about our team,” Beall said. “We’re extremely talented. It’s more about whether we can gel and work together when we need to. The top five are all really competitive. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”

In Friday’s quarterfinal, scheduled for 11 a.m., Saint Mary will play No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan, a team that defeated the Spires 3-1 on Oct. 30, dropping them down to No. 5 in the KCAC standings.

“We took that loss pretty hard because it knocked us down a couple of spots in the rankings,” Saint Mary sophomore Keagan Shockley said. “We’re out to get them.”

The semifinals will take place Friday night. The championship is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I think we have a really good chance,” Shockley said. “When all of us are on and all of us are firing, we’re unstoppable.”