Basehor-Linwood Middle School starts girls wrestling team

Makayla Faulkner, a cheerleader and track athlete, wanted to try wrestling to boost her confidence and get stronger.

The sport has brought her much more.

“It’s been even better,” said Faulkner, an eighth-grader at Basehor-Linwood Middle School. “I really enjoy the sport. I think it’s pushed me so much.”

Faulkner is one of 11 athletes on BLMS’ first girls wrestling squad, coached by Jay Johnston, who started the girls high school program in 2018.

Johnston wrestled at Missouri Valley College, which also has a women’s team.

“A lot of them became my good friends and we trained together, and I grew a lot of respect for it,” Johnston said of the women’s wrestling team. “For me it’s not about championships or winning or anything like that. I saw the tremendous thing it did for girls in their mental health and confidence and wanted that to happen at the middle school.”

After getting the sport approved by the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education last spring, the program held its first practice Oct. 13.

“The district has been amazing,” Johnston said. “The AD here, Scott Hornbaker, the AD at the high school, (Ross) Schwisow, the school board, Basehor has been incredibly supportive. Whenever I’ve asked for something for girls wrestling to start, it’s always been how can we make it happen.”

BLMS has competed in four tournaments over the last month, including hosting its own against Turner, Clark and Baldwin middle schools Oct. 27.

“Their rate of growth since the beginning has been phenomenal,” Johnston said. “They’re way past even the things that I scheduled, like technique-wise. We’re getting pretty far along, and they’ve bonded as a team. They’re really growing in the sport. It’s awesome how far they’ve come. They’re really fired up. They come with good energy. They’re positive. They’re super coachable. It’s been awesome.”

The BLMS girls have also been successful on the mat.

Faulkner is 7-1 with four pins in her first eight matches. At the Burlington tournament Nov. 2, Faulkner and Kendall Love both won their weight classes.

“It’s not what I expected,” Love said of wrestling. “I thought it was going to be super hard and I was going to hate it, but I actually love it. It’s a really good outlet too for anger and boys at school. It’s made me tough and strong.”

Lainie Galvan, Addyson Rademacher and Katherine Medina earned silver medals in Burlington.

“I wanted to try this to experience how tough I am,” said Galvan, a competitive gymnast and cross country and track athlete. “It’s really fun and made me a tougher person.”

The next day, Nov. 3, Faulkner, Lexi Dickerson and Kailey Steinegar finished with 3-0 records at the Kaw Valley League meet.

While the BLMS team competed for the last time this season Thursday at Fort Scott Middle School, winning 15 of their 19 matches, 25 girls, kindergarten through middle school, have signed up for Basehor-Linwood’s mat club, which begins Nov. 30.

“We have an awesome kids club and they’ve always had a couple of girls out, but nothing just for girls,” said Johnston, whose 6-year-old daughter will be one of the youngest competitors.

“She’s not super athletic. She’s not some big, strong, tough girl that everyone thinks is going to be a world champion. She’s not doing wrestling because I think she’s going to be amazing at it. She’s going to wrestle just for the life lessons to be a bold, confident woman and to take ownership and control and accountability and all those things. That’s why I want her to wrestle.”