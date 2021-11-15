Lansing’s Bishop, Zych named UKC Volleyball Player, Coach of the Year

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Caitlin Bishop did not leave the court in Lansing’s run to the Class 5A volleyball championship.

And United Kansas Conference coaches noticed, voting Bishop the UKC Volleyball Player of the Year.

“It means a lot that everybody recognized that I did well this year,” Bishop said.

A four-year starter at Lansing, Bishop finished her career with more than 3,000 assists, including 1,038 this season, along with 159 digs, 23 aces and 72 kills.

“She just has such a presence on the court,” said Lansing coach Lindsay Zych of her senior setter. “Anyone who watches her, everyone says the same thing, no matter what instance, she cannot leave the court. Whatever play that we’re in, whether we’re up, whether we’re down, there’s a lot of different ways she leads our team.

“All of the coaches in our league, it was no question, absolutely, everyone who watched our team, we have a lot of really impressive players, but she has been the heart and soul to help us get there.”

Zych has coached Bishop since she was 11 years old.

“I keep having to think about why I don’t sleep at night is because I have to find myself a new Caitlin,” Zych said. “Our brains work the same. Half the time, I can just look at her and she already knows what I’m saying. It’s going to be really hard to not have Caitlin around.”

Bishop, who will continue her volleyball career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, already has an offer to return to Lansing as a coach.

“As soon as she graduates from college, I will 210% put her on my staff,” Zych said. “She is built like a mini coach. She challenges me in different ways that makes me a better coach and makes her a better player. She’s a super special kid.”

After sharing the honor last season, Zych was voted the 2021 UKC Volleyball Coach of the Year.

“It means a lot, but really it comes down to our players and our staff,” Zych said. “I would not be nearly the coach that I am without our amazing staff keeping my head level day in and day out, and our kids performing and being prepared in every way that we’ve prepared them.”

Along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors, Lansing also had three players selected first-team all-conference.

Here are the players from Lansing, Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood high schools that were voted to the all-conference teams:

First team

Caitlin Bishop, Lansing, Sr.

Kamryn Farris, Lansing, Sr.

Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, Lansing, Sr.

Jordan Knipp, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.

Mila Seaton, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.

Second team

Taylor Cruse, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.

Iyannah Jackson, Lansing, Sr.

McKenzie Moburg, Lansing, Sr.

Kylee West, Leavenworth, So.

Honorable mention

Audrey Spellman, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.

Harley Baker, Basehor-Linwood, So.

Skylar Weaver, Lansing, Jr.

Emma Kenny, Leavenworth, So.