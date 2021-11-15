Spires upset Kansas Wesleyan, fall to No. 1 Ottawa in semifinals

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

No. 5 Saint Mary knocked off No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 Friday morning to advance to the semifinals of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.

However, the Spires’ run ended there.

Facing No. 1 Ottawa for a spot in the finals, Saint Mary’s season ended Friday night with a 3-0 loss at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

In the 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Kansas Wesleyan, the Spires avenged a four-set loss suffered during the regular season.

Keagan Shockley led Saint Mary with 11 kills in the win. Abby Hairell and Haydan Heuermann each had 17 assists. Laney Ward recorded 16 digs.

In the 19-25, 21-25, 17-25 loss to Ottawa, Shockley finished with 13 kills and Hairell recorded 18 assists. Jessica Malizzi had a team-high 17 digs.

Ottawa then defeated McPherson 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12) Saturday in the finals of the KCAC tournament.

During the tournament, Shockley and Rylee Kenitzer were voted first-team all-conference. Michelle Dvorak was selected to the second team and Heuermann was named to the third team.

Saint Mary finished the season with a 22-10 overall record.