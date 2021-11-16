8 Rams make all-league team
Pleasant Ridge placed eight players on the 2021 All-Northeast Kansas League football team.
The Rams finished the season 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the NEK.
Leading Pleasant Ridge were first-team selections Colton Potter (running back), Andrew Jacobs (offensive line), Anthony Lawson (linebacker) and Devin Stutz (defensive back), who was also voted to the second team offense at wide receiver.
Here is a list of the Pleasant Ridge football players that were honored by NEK coaches:
First-team offense
Colton Potter, running back, Sr., 751 yards rushing, 154 yards receiving, 10 touchdowns
Andrew Jacobs, offensive lineman, Jr.
Second-team offense
Devin Stutz, wide receiver, Sr., 530 yards receiving, five touchdowns
Garrett Hathaway, offensive lineman, Sr.
Honorable mention offense
Evan Slapper, wide receiver, Jr., 246 yards receiving, six touchdowns
First-team defense
Anthony Lawson, linebacker, Sr., 48 tackles, two tackles for loss
Devin Stutz, defensive back, Sr., 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception
Second-team defense
Tucker Heim, defensive lineman, Jr., 31 tackles, eight tackles for loss
Honorable mention defense
Seth DeMaranville, defensive lineman, Jr., 26 tackles, five tackles for loss