8 Rams make all-league team

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Pleasant Ridge placed eight players on the 2021 All-Northeast Kansas League football team.

The Rams finished the season 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the NEK.

Leading Pleasant Ridge were first-team selections Colton Potter (running back), Andrew Jacobs (offensive line), Anthony Lawson (linebacker) and Devin Stutz (defensive back), who was also voted to the second team offense at wide receiver.

Here is a list of the Pleasant Ridge football players that were honored by NEK coaches:

First-team offense

Colton Potter, running back, Sr., 751 yards rushing, 154 yards receiving, 10 touchdowns

Andrew Jacobs, offensive lineman, Jr.

Second-team offense

Devin Stutz, wide receiver, Sr., 530 yards receiving, five touchdowns

Garrett Hathaway, offensive lineman, Sr.

Honorable mention offense

Evan Slapper, wide receiver, Jr., 246 yards receiving, six touchdowns

First-team defense

Anthony Lawson, linebacker, Sr., 48 tackles, two tackles for loss

Devin Stutz, defensive back, Sr., 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception

Second-team defense

Tucker Heim, defensive lineman, Jr., 31 tackles, eight tackles for loss

Honorable mention defense

Seth DeMaranville, defensive lineman, Jr., 26 tackles, five tackles for loss