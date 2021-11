The Leavenworth Times

Pleasant Ridge placed three players on the 2021 All-Northeast Kansas League volleyball team.

The Rams finished the season 20-10.

Here is a list of the Pleasant Ridge volleyball players that were honored by NEK coaches:

First team

Kelsey Theis, libero, Sr., 247 digs, 92% server

Selah Worsham, outside hitter, So., 187 kills, 46 aces

Honorable mention

Emma Murphy, right side hitter, So., 121 kills, 15 blocks