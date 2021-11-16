'Our team right now is the best we’ve ever had': Saint Mary ready to run against nation's best

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

The Saint Mary men's cross county team has proven itself to be one of the best in the country, finishing in the top 10 six times over the last nine years.

But the Spires will take their most talented team in the program's history to this Friday's NAIA National Championship meet in Vancouver, Wash.

"Our team right now is the best we’ve ever had," said Saint Mary head coach Alstin Benton of the Spires, who are ranked No. 2 in the final NAIA top 25 poll.

Saint Mary's best national finish came in 2015 when the Spires placed second. They finished fifth last year.

"Our team last year was the best I’ve ever had up until this year," Benton said. "We were really good, just so was the rest of the country. Competition has just really accelerated over the last several years. I think a lot of kids buckled down and trained more than they ever have during COVID."

The Saint Mary women, ranked No. 5, also have their strongest team after finishing in the top 10 at the NAIA National Championship meet for the first time last season.

"There are some good teams with some older women on it that have that championship experience, so those teams are going to be tough to beat, but I think we can mix it up with them," Benton said.

University of St. Francis (Ill.) is ranked No. 1 in both the men's and women's polls.

Saint Mary competed against many of the top-ranked teams in the country last month at the Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Saint Mary men finished second to St. Francis by nine points. The Saint Mary women finished fourth at the meet behind St. Francis, Cornerstone and Taylor.

Spires dominate KCAC championship meet

Saint Mary won both the men's and women's Kansas Collegiate Association Conference championships on Nov. 6 in McPherson.

The KCAC title was the ninth in a row for the men and the fourth in five seasons for the women.

"Some of the teams in the KCAC are definitely getting better and starting to challenge us a little bit more, for sure," Benton said. "We felt comfortable going in and confident in ourselves, but you never know, so you always have to show up prepared."

Led by Johnathan Bowen, who placed second, the Saint Mary men had eight runners finish in the top 10.

The Saint Mary women had seven runners place in the top 10, including sophomore Riley Hiebert who won the race.

"That was her first time all year being our No. 1 runner and she just had a great meet," Benton said. "She always shows up when the big competitions happen. For her to win a conference meet like that as a sophomore is a great place to be."

Alyssa Armendariz finished second for the Spires.

"Alyssa has been a pretty dominant force for us this year," Benton said. "I’m sure she’s going to lead the show for us at nationals."