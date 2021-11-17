Bobcats place 17 players on All-UKC football team

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Basehor-Linwood placed a league-leading 17 representatives on the All-United Kansas Conference football team.

Leavenworth had eight players selected to the team. Lansing had seven.

Basehor-Linwood running back Zack Sisemore was voted the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Rod Stallbaumer was named Coach of the Year after the Bobcats finished 8-0 during the regular season.

Lansing linebacker Caden Crawford, who led the Lions with 101 total tackles, was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

Here is a list of the Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth and Lansing players that were voted to the All-United Kansas Conference football team:

First-team offense

Gage Greer, all-purpose, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.

Levi Cooley, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.

Manny Vasquez, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.

Zack Sisemore, running back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 1,325 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns

Chants Nelson, tight end, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 469 yards receiving and seven touchdowns

Brant Wilson, wide receiver, Basehor-Linwood, Jr., 463 yards receiving and five touchdowns

Second-team offense

Pete Best, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.

Sam Lough, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, So.

Brady Garrison, quarterback, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 1,678 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, 376 yards rushing and three touchdowns

Tyrone Butler, running back, Lansing, So., 518 yards rushing and one touchdown

Dylan Murphy, offensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.

Honorable mention offense

Eddie McLaughlin, quarterback, Leavenworth, Jr.

Chase Cole, tight end, Leavenworth, Sr.

First-team defense

Tommy Lally, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 29 tackles and three interceptions

Dalton Harris, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 41 tackles and four sacks

Drake Courtney, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 23 tackles and two sacks

Sam Hicks, linebacker, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 89 tackles

Richie Patrick, defensive back, Lansing, Sr., 43 tackles and six interceptions

Caden Crawford, linebacker, Lansing, Sr., 101 tackles

Second-team defense

Kaleb Scott, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, So., 31 tackles and two interceptions

Aidan Ingram, linebacker, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 46 tackles

AJ Shields, defensive line, Lansing, Sr., 44 tackles and three sacks

Jacob Robinson, defensive back, Leavenworth, Jr.

Willie George, defensive back, Leavenworth, Sr.

Riley Frederickson, defensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.

Trenton Harper, linebacker, Leavenworth, Sr.

Honorable mention defense

Denton Gentry, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 26 tackles and one interception

Peyton McGee, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 38 tackles and two sacks

Ethan Cunning, defensive back, Lansing, Sr., 55 tackles and one interception

Jamale Williams, defensive line, Lansing. Jr., 38 tackles and one sack

Javlone Wyche, defensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.

First-team special teams

Liam Zell, punter, Lansing, Sr.

Second-team special teams

Brant Wilson, punter, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.