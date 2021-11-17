Bobcats place 17 players on All-UKC football team
Basehor-Linwood placed a league-leading 17 representatives on the All-United Kansas Conference football team.
Leavenworth had eight players selected to the team. Lansing had seven.
Basehor-Linwood running back Zack Sisemore was voted the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Rod Stallbaumer was named Coach of the Year after the Bobcats finished 8-0 during the regular season.
Lansing linebacker Caden Crawford, who led the Lions with 101 total tackles, was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Here is a list of the Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth and Lansing players that were voted to the All-United Kansas Conference football team:
First-team offense
Gage Greer, all-purpose, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.
Levi Cooley, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.
Manny Vasquez, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.
Zack Sisemore, running back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 1,325 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns
Chants Nelson, tight end, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 469 yards receiving and seven touchdowns
Brant Wilson, wide receiver, Basehor-Linwood, Jr., 463 yards receiving and five touchdowns
Second-team offense
Pete Best, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.
Sam Lough, offensive line, Basehor-Linwood, So.
Brady Garrison, quarterback, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 1,678 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, 376 yards rushing and three touchdowns
Tyrone Butler, running back, Lansing, So., 518 yards rushing and one touchdown
Dylan Murphy, offensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.
Honorable mention offense
Eddie McLaughlin, quarterback, Leavenworth, Jr.
Chase Cole, tight end, Leavenworth, Sr.
First-team defense
Tommy Lally, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 29 tackles and three interceptions
Dalton Harris, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 41 tackles and four sacks
Drake Courtney, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 23 tackles and two sacks
Sam Hicks, linebacker, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 89 tackles
Richie Patrick, defensive back, Lansing, Sr., 43 tackles and six interceptions
Caden Crawford, linebacker, Lansing, Sr., 101 tackles
Second-team defense
Kaleb Scott, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, So., 31 tackles and two interceptions
Aidan Ingram, linebacker, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 46 tackles
AJ Shields, defensive line, Lansing, Sr., 44 tackles and three sacks
Jacob Robinson, defensive back, Leavenworth, Jr.
Willie George, defensive back, Leavenworth, Sr.
Riley Frederickson, defensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.
Trenton Harper, linebacker, Leavenworth, Sr.
Honorable mention defense
Denton Gentry, defensive back, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 26 tackles and one interception
Peyton McGee, defensive line, Basehor-Linwood, Sr., 38 tackles and two sacks
Ethan Cunning, defensive back, Lansing, Sr., 55 tackles and one interception
Jamale Williams, defensive line, Lansing. Jr., 38 tackles and one sack
Javlone Wyche, defensive line, Leavenworth, Sr.
First-team special teams
Liam Zell, punter, Lansing, Sr.
Second-team special teams
Brant Wilson, punter, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.