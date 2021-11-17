Leavenworth pitcher signs with KCKCC

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Landri Lopez made an immediate impact at Leavenworth last spring.

In the circle, the Louisiana native recorded a school record 129 strikeouts along with a 1.04 ERA to lead the softball program to its first regional playoff victory in school history.

Last week, Lopez made official where she will make her next mark, signing a national letter of intent with Kansas City Kansas Community College.

“I’ve wanted to play at the college level for as long as I can remember,” Lopez said. “I’m honored to have the chance to start my journey at KCKCC and for coach (Lana) Ross.”

Lopez chose the Blue Devils over offers from several other junior college and NAIA programs.

“From my first interaction with coach Ross and coach (Jenn) Strohman, it just felt like family,” Lopez said. “Also, I was blown away by the facilities, training resources and emphasis on academics, discipline and athletics. KCKCC was my first official visit, and I was sold from the start.”

Growing up in a military family, Lopez spent her first two years of high school in Florida before moving to Fort Leavenworth last year.

In her first season with the Pioneers, Lopez posted the fourth lowest ERA in the KSHSAA across all classifications and the ninth most strikeouts.

Along with her success in the circle, Lopez also starred at the plate for the Pioneers, finishing second on the team in batting average (.431), on-base percentage (.486), doubles (11) and RBIs (17).

“Landri is just a great kid and one of the hardest working athletes I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” Leavenworth head softball coach Kacey Tillery said. “In the classroom, with her teammates, KCKCC is getting an incredible player, but an even better person.”