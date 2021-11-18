Basehor-Linwood wrestling program ready to jump to another level

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

The Basehor-Linwood wrestling room is a bit more crowded these days.

After finishing with only 11 athletes in 2018, coach Jason Puderbaugh’s first season with the program, the Bobcats will start the 2021-22 campaign with 30 wrestlers, including nine that finished in the top 16 of their respective weight class a year ago.

“Without a doubt in the five years I’ve been here, this is definitely going to be the best team we’ve ever started a season with,” Puderbaugh said. “I’m just excited to see all of these guys jump another level this year. We’ll have more competition in the room. It’s exciting. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back that are hunting for some big goals.”

The biggest jump could come from sophomore Evan Viehlhauer, who Puderbaugh expects to compete for the Class 5A championship at 113 pounds.

“He’s probably twice the wrestler he was last year,” said Puderbaugh of Viehlhauer, who was one point away from qualifying for the state tournament last season as a freshman.

“He’s twice as strong. In the number of matches you can get in a high school season, he put in about double that this offseason. He’s just a top-notch caliber kid. He’s super coachable, super solid character. He’s a champion on and off the mat and he’s very focused. When you throw that all in with the work ethic and how he did last year, I think he’s got a shot.”

Senior Tanner Parish returns after qualifying for the state tournament as both a sophomore and junior.

“He’s a unique wrestler,” said Puderbaugh of Parish, who is expected to compete at 182 pounds. “He has a unique style. He’s unorthodox. He loves wrestling. He’s passionate about it. He gives you what he’s got during that four-month period, but he also loves to fish. He’s a pretty laid-back guy. He’s got a great sense of humor. He definitely adds character to the team. I know when he steps on that mat, he’s going to give it all he’s got for six minutes and beyond. That’s what makes him successful.”

Junior Connor McMullen, another two-time state qualifier who came up through the Bobcat Wrestling Club, should wrestle at 145 pounds for Basehor-Linwood.

“He’s wrestled a long time and he’s a pretty hard-nosed kid and tough,” Puderbaugh said. “He’s got a pretty good skill set and he showed that last year. He’s a hard worker. He’s definitely one of my hammers in the room during the wrestling season and he has been since he came on board as a freshman.”

Seniors Cohen Suchy (138) and Aidan Baker (152) have also previously wrestled in the state tournament, which had half as many competitors last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puderbaugh expects junior Tyler Elven (170) and sophomore Ethan Kelley (126) to join the club of state qualifiers this season after wrestling in the sub-state tournament last year.

“He’s a very talented kid,” Puderbaugh said of Elven. “He’s wrestled since he was 5 or 6 years old. He’s just got to make that next jump to that next level, and I think he’ll definitely be a guy that’s going to be in the hunt for a state medal and be in the state tournament.”

Puderbaugh has been impressed with Kelley’s work ethic over the offseason.

“He’s one of my guys that I consider very mentally driven and wants to do well,” Puderbaugh said. “Wrestling is his sport and he’s going to be one of my hardest workers in the room this year. I expect him to make some noise and be in the state tournament as well.”

The Bobcats will open the 2021-22 season Dec. 3 in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill High School in Missouri. The event is one of four two-day tournaments on Basehor-Linwood’s schedule along with the Eagle Dual Invitational at Colby High School, the Lee’s Summit Holiday Classic and the Bobcat Classic.

“We’re going to focus on getting a lot of matches this season,” Puderbaugh said.