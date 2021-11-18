Saint Mary swimming finding strength in numbers

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Since starting the Saint Mary swimming program in 2018, coach David Bresser has worked to make the women’s and men’s teams competitive.

Thanks to the return of four all-Americans along with a large and talented freshman class, the Spires have achieved that goal.

“We’ve really made the jump to being more competitive,” Bresser said.

Six school records were broken in Saint Mary’s first meet of the season – the Sam Frease Invite Sept. 25 in Oklahoma.

The Spires were just getting started.

Competing against five other teams, both the Saint Mary men and women placed first at the annual Spire Relays Oct. 16 at Lansing High School.

Freshman Sydney Jones set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly and swam a NAIA B cut in the 100 backstroke.

The following weekend, the Saint Mary men defeated Maryville University, a Division II program from St. Louis, 120-81, in a head-to-head dual.

“For us to beat a D-II school was a big step,” Bresser said.

Freshman Blake Jorgens earned the men’s first individual national qualifying mark of the season, finishing the 50 free in 21.89 seconds.

On Nov. 6, the Saint Mary women made history by defeating Illinois College for the first time.

Led by Jones, who set a school record in the 200 back while also earning a national B cut with a time of 2:15.39, the Spires won all 11 women’s events.

Saint Mary has found strength in numbers.

Of the 33 swimmers in the program, 16 are freshmen, eight men and eight women. They joined a team that included 2021 all-Americans Kelsey Taylor, Grace Sanford, Braydon Kime and Justin Schaefer.

“It’s nice to have the numbers this year to have two relays,” Bresser said. “That’s been the challenge is letting people know this is here. We’ve established a really good reputation.”

The Saint Mary men and women will enter this Saturday’s KCAC dual home meet against Sterling College ranked 15th and 17th in the country, respectively.

“We’re getting there,” Bresser said. “We’re in the top half. We’re trying to get into the top 10.”