Returning one starter, Lansing boys face unknowns

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Returning one starter and just two other players with varsity experience, the Lansing boys enter the basketball season with many question marks.

“We have lot of new faces, a lot of unknowns,” Lansing coach Jason Jones said.

Senior Joren Remington is the Lions’ one returning starter. The 6-4 guard averaged 12 points per game last season.

“We’ll rely on him pretty heavily,” Jones said. “He’s a really good player. He can score in a variety of ways.”

Senior Richie Patrick is back after missing his entire sophomore season and then part of last year with football injuries.

“He’s kind of an unknown,” Jones said. “He’s super athletic and can just really do a lot of things. I think he’ll have a breakout year for us. Fingers crossed, we can keep him healthy.”

Another senior, Adam Allen, will join Remington and Patrick in the starting lineup.

“He’s a do-everything guy,” Jones said. “He plays extremely hard. He can shoot it a little bit.”

Both Allen and Patrick came off the bench for the Lions last season.

“It will be exciting to see how they go from role players to guys we rely on every night,” Jones said.

While junior Nate Expose will also be counted on, the rest of Lansing’s rotation is unknown.

“It could be any one of 12 guys at this point,” Jones said. “We have 10 sophomores who all have varsity potential. It’s really going to be a matter of who rises over the next two or three weeks and that obviously could change throughout the season as well.”

One player who could make an impact is Lexton Grafke. However, the sophomore will miss the beginning of the season with a football injury.

“We’ll get him back. We just don’t know when, probably post-Christmas would be my guess,” Jones said.

Defense will be the key to the Lions success this season.

“We’ll be undersized a lot, but I think if we can compete on the defensive end we’re going to be in a lot of games,” Jones said. “We’re going to be competitive and that’s really all you can ask is to have a chance in the fourth quarter and see what happens.”

Lansing wants to play fast, shoot a lot of 3-pointers and share the ball. The Lions had four players average double figures last season.

“We really try to share the ball and spread the wealth,” Jones said. “Remington will carry a little more of a scoring load this year than what we typically have a player do, but that’s how we like to play.”

The Lions open the season Dec. 3 at De Soto.

“Our energy has been really good,” Jones said. “Guys have played really hard. We’re excited about embracing maybe the underdog role a little bit after losing all our seniors and going out and surprising some people.”