Basehor-Linwood girls hope to carry on momentum with new roster

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

CherryRoad Media

Last season, Basehor-Linwood used a 10-game winning streak to finish runner-up in the United Kansas Conference.

But to keep up that momentum, the Bobcats will rely on a mostly new crop of talent.

“We’ve had a couple of good years here building our program and the girls most definitely want to continue that,” Basehor-Linwood girls basketball coach Jason Tatkenhorst said.

The Bobcats graduated five players who combined to score more than 2,000 points in their careers from last year’s team that finished 12-9.

Basehor-Linwood does return three seniors who have played substantial varsity minutes – Sarah Lawless, Alexys Augustine and Teigan Capper.

“Sarah provides us some height,” Tatkenhorst said of the 6-2 forward. “She’s developed herself into an all-around player. She can handle the ball a lot better. She’s really worked on that. She can hit the outside shots, a versatile player even at her height. We’re hoping she has a big year.”

Augustine is moving from guard to small forward.

“She can do a lot of things also,” Tatkenhorst said. “She’s really good on the defensive side. She’s a good shooter and can take the ball to the basket. She’s a good player.”

Capper was one of the Bobcats’ most consistent players last season.

“She surprised a lot of us and every single game she was consistent, just a very good player every single game for us last year,” Tatkenhorst said. “We’re looking forward to her having an increased role.”

Junior guards Emma Johnson and Taylor Cruse should also play more minutes after coming off the bench last season.

“There’s a lot of competition going on in practice right now,” Tatkenhorst said. “We’re going to have a lot of other names out on the court, too, and they’re darn good players, some juniors and sophomores. They’re really going to challenge these five girls, and when we put it all together, we’re going to have a deep bench.

“Most coaches stick with eight players as their rotation, but I could definitely see nine and 10 coming in and getting minutes also. This summer the girls played really well. I’m not scared one bit about putting these players on the varsity court. It’s going to be exciting.”

Basehor-Linwood also has a lot of girls who have shown they can score.

“I’m sure we’ll develop somebody that’s kind of our go-to player, but at the same time we have a lot of people that can score in a variety of ways,” Tatkenhorst said.

Team chemistry should also not be an issue.

“When this group has played together in the past, they’ve had really good chemistry and shared the ball,” Tatkenhorst said. “We’re expecting the same at the varsity level. We’ve had great chemistry in the past and the girls haven’t cared who scored. They shared the ball with whoever was open and played team basketball. Ultimately that’s what is going to be what gets us to be successful this year.”