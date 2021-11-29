Kansas high school coaches release preseason top 10 teams for each class

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their annual preseason rankings for both the boys and girls Monday morning. Locally, the Basehor-Linwood boys are ranked No. 2 and the Lansing girls are No. 4 in the Class 5A polls.

The KBCA typically releases their rankings every Monday on their website, https://www.kansaskbca.com.

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

1. Shawnee Mission Northwest

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe North

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Blue Valley North

6. Derby

7. Dodge City

8. Topeka High

9. Wichita Heights

10. Olathe Northwest

5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Andover Central

3. Salina Central

4. Lansing

5. Maize

6. Bishop Carroll

7. St. James Academy

8. Maize South

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. Emporia

4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Labette County

4. Andale

5. Louisburg

6. Paola

7. Clearwater

8. Wellington

9. Eudora

10. Wamego

3A Girls

1. Hugoton

2. Cheney

3. Nickerson

4. Goodland

5. Silver Lake

6. Phillipsburg

7. Thomas More Prep

8. Hesston

9. Eureka

10. Haven

2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. St. Mary's Colgan

3. Garden Plain

4. Valley Heights

5. Smith Center

6. Hillsboro

7. Trego Community

8. Wabaunsee

9. Atchison County

10. Moundridge

1A-1 Girls

1. Little River

2. Burlingame

3. St. John- Hudson

4. Spearville

5. Pretty Prairie

6. Centralia

7. Coldwater-South Central

8. Doniphan West

9. Victoria

10. Osborne

1A-2 Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Lebo

4. Golden Plains

5. Hutchinson Central Christian

6. Dighton

7. Wheatland/Grinnell

8. St. John's/Beloit

9. Bucklin

10. Attica

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1. Lawrence-Free State

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest

3. Wichita Heights

4. Blue Valley Northwest

5. Blue Valley West

6. Blue Valley North

7. Derby

8. Lawrence

9. Olathe South

10. Blue Valley

5A Boys

1. Maize

2. Basehor-Linwood

3. Bishop Carroll

4. Andover

5. Blue Valley Southwest

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7. Hays

8. Topeka Seaman

9. Maize South

10. St. James Academy

4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Louisburg

3. Tonganoxie

4. Rose Hill

5. McPherson

6. Abilene

7. Buhler

8. Wamego

9. Parsons

10. Holton

3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Galena

3. Thomas More Prep

4. Royal Valley

5. Wichita Collegiate

6. Nemaha Central

7. Hugoton

8. Cheney

9. Wichita Trinity

10. Haven

2A Boys

1. Hillsboro

2. St. Mary's

3. Wabaunsee

4. Lyndon

5. Inman

6. Valley Falls

7. Ellinwood

8. Jefferson County North

9. Erie

10. Trego Community

A-Div 1Boys

1. Olpe

2. South Gray

3. Troy

4. Little River

5. Lebo

6. Meade

7. Centralia

8. Wichita Classical School

9. Solomon

10. Frankfort

1A-Div 2-Boys

1. Hanover

2. Northern Valley

3. Wheatland-Grinnell

4. Pawnee Heights

5. Axtell

6. Elyria Christian

7. Waverly

8. Logan-Palco

9. Attica

10. South Barber