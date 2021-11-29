Kansas high school coaches release preseason top 10 teams for each class
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their annual preseason rankings for both the boys and girls Monday morning. Locally, the Basehor-Linwood boys are ranked No. 2 and the Lansing girls are No. 4 in the Class 5A polls.
The KBCA typically releases their rankings every Monday on their website, https://www.kansaskbca.com.
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe North
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Blue Valley North
6. Derby
7. Dodge City
8. Topeka High
9. Wichita Heights
10. Olathe Northwest
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. Salina Central
4. Lansing
5. Maize
6. Bishop Carroll
7. St. James Academy
8. Maize South
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. Emporia
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Labette County
4. Andale
5. Louisburg
6. Paola
7. Clearwater
8. Wellington
9. Eudora
10. Wamego
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Cheney
3. Nickerson
4. Goodland
5. Silver Lake
6. Phillipsburg
7. Thomas More Prep
8. Hesston
9. Eureka
10. Haven
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. St. Mary's Colgan
3. Garden Plain
4. Valley Heights
5. Smith Center
6. Hillsboro
7. Trego Community
8. Wabaunsee
9. Atchison County
10. Moundridge
1A-1 Girls
1. Little River
2. Burlingame
3. St. John- Hudson
4. Spearville
5. Pretty Prairie
6. Centralia
7. Coldwater-South Central
8. Doniphan West
9. Victoria
10. Osborne
1A-2 Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Lebo
4. Golden Plains
5. Hutchinson Central Christian
6. Dighton
7. Wheatland/Grinnell
8. St. John's/Beloit
9. Bucklin
10. Attica
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. Lawrence-Free State
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Wichita Heights
4. Blue Valley Northwest
5. Blue Valley West
6. Blue Valley North
7. Derby
8. Lawrence
9. Olathe South
10. Blue Valley
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Basehor-Linwood
3. Bishop Carroll
4. Andover
5. Blue Valley Southwest
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Hays
8. Topeka Seaman
9. Maize South
10. St. James Academy
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. Tonganoxie
4. Rose Hill
5. McPherson
6. Abilene
7. Buhler
8. Wamego
9. Parsons
10. Holton
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Galena
3. Thomas More Prep
4. Royal Valley
5. Wichita Collegiate
6. Nemaha Central
7. Hugoton
8. Cheney
9. Wichita Trinity
10. Haven
2A Boys
1. Hillsboro
2. St. Mary's
3. Wabaunsee
4. Lyndon
5. Inman
6. Valley Falls
7. Ellinwood
8. Jefferson County North
9. Erie
10. Trego Community
A-Div 1Boys
1. Olpe
2. South Gray
3. Troy
4. Little River
5. Lebo
6. Meade
7. Centralia
8. Wichita Classical School
9. Solomon
10. Frankfort
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Hanover
2. Northern Valley
3. Wheatland-Grinnell
4. Pawnee Heights
5. Axtell
6. Elyria Christian
7. Waverly
8. Logan-Palco
9. Attica
10. South Barber