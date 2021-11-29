Leavenworth boys ready to turn improved culture into wins

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Coach Dru Linebach has spent the past two years improving the culture of the Leavenworth boys basketball program.

Now it’s time for that work to lead to more wins.

“We’ve taken so many positive steps culture-wise, accountability-wise, in and outside the classroom,” Linebach said. “I think this is the year that those efforts over the last two years translate into some wins on the scoreboard.

“We have not won as many games as we’ve wanted to the last couple of years but winning is a product of doing the right things and developing the right habits.”

The Pioneers return three starters, including senior Jaikuan Darthard, a 6-5 guard who was voted second-team all-conference last season.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Linebach said. “He has a lot of pride in wearing the Leavenworth jersey. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on. He worked in the offseason developing his shot. I expect him to have a pretty big year. If you come and watch us, he’ll definitely stand out pretty early. He does so much for us.”

Senior Corey Chatmon enters his third season as Leavenworth’s starting point guard.

“He’s fast and one of the better ball handlers in the area,” Linebach said. “He loves to dribble. He can get anywhere he wants to go on the floor with the basketball in his hands. He’ll be one of our better defenders by far. He’ll give opposing point guards fits. That’s what he does best.”

Senior Ty Bennett, a 6-5 wing, also returns for the Pioneers.

“When he’s going, he’s tough,” Linebach said. “He’s athletic. He can get to the rim. He can score. We’re looking for big things from him this year.”

Leavenworth also has three talented juniors with varsity experience – Jeremiah Lewis, Eddie McLaughlin and Trevonte Miller.

“I think our junior class when it’s all said and done might be even better than our seniors, as early as this season,” Linebach said.

Lewis should be one of the Pioneers’ leading scorers.

“I could easily see him leading us in scoring,” Linebach said. “He’s an eclectic scorer and super athletic. If I had to put a starting lineup together tomorrow, he’d 100% be in there. He’s ready to take that next step.”

As Leavenworth’s starting quarterback this fall, McLaughlin passed for 1,248 yards, rushed for 1,031 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.

“Eddie Mclaughlin is one of the best athletes in the entire area,” Linebach said. “He’s dynamic. He’s lightning in a bottle. He can shoot. He can get to the rim. He’s pretty darn special and gifted.”

To have success this season, the Pioneers must improve offensively.

“The past years we’ve been really good defensively,” Linebach said. “I expect us to be good defensively again. Where we’ve lacked in the past is on the offensive end and being able to shoot the basketball. That’s no secret, but I think with the work we’ve put in, we’ve got a group that shoots it way better.”

Leavenworth also has the depth to put up points.

“We’re really going to be a team this year that has six to seven guys that average eight to 10 points,” Linebach said. “We have a lot of guys, 1-15, and even some underclassmen that can come in and help us score the basketball.

“I can honestly put four to five guy’s names in a hat and your guess would be as good as mine on who is going to lead us in scoring, which is a good problem to have. It might just depend on the game and be a different guy every night. We’re going to be hard to guard in that aspect.”

The Pioneers open the season Dec. 9 at Carthage High School in Missouri.

“We’ve been through some tough times the past couple of years in terms of wins and losses,” Linebach said. “Our hope is through all the work we’ve done and the culture change, the scoreboard will take care of itself. We’ve got a talented group and we’re excited to get going.”