Lansing opens wrestling season Wednesday with new lineup

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Graduating three state placers, Lansing has a lot of new faces in its wrestling room.

And coach Ron Averill is excited to see their growth as the Lions open the 2021-22 season Wednesday night at home in a dual against Olathe South.

“With all the new faces and overall the lack of experience with the majority of the team on the varsity level, hopefully it’s going to be an exciting season to watch them grow,” Averill said. “I’ve been impressed by their work ethic and attitudes.”

Sophomore Justin Fields (132 pounds) is back after a knee injury derailed his promising freshman season.

“He went into regionals seeded No. 1, and his knee swelled up huge,” Averill said. “It was a hard finish, a disappointing finish to the season. Hopefully, that’s going to be an encouragement and a motivator for this year. He’s grown a lot.”

Junior Tyler Henson (170) was also impacted by an injury last season after breaking his hand during the sub-state tournament and having to withdraw.

“He would have probably qualified for state,” Averill said. “I’m really excited about seeing how he performs this year. He’s been hungry and did some work throughout the summer in preparation for the season. I know he’s excited for the season to happen.”

Averill has been impressed with senior Liam Pryor, a transfer from Texas who should fill the Lions heavyweight spot.

“Liam’s been doing a lot of work throughout the summer and in the offseason through the fall in preparation for the season,” Averill said. “He has a lot of high hopes for not only qualifying for state, but I would assume he wants to be a state placer.”

Pryor and senior Andrew Shields (195) will both be counted on to provide leadership.

“He’s continued to get stronger and better through the years,” Averill said of Shields. “We’re excited for the leadership that he’s going to provide as a senior. You often see the seniors step up and make things happen, knowing it’s their last season, and we’re excited for him to be able to do that.”

Due to injuries, Lansing will at least start the season without junior Caden Baragary and sophomore Luciano Riggi.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be able to get on the mat sometime this season,” Averill said. “But right now they’re both not going to be able to compete.”

Other Lansing wrestlers with varsity experience include Vincente Scilleri, Nova Jones, Hayden Jordan and Ian Patton.

“Those guys are going to be looking for varsity spots again,” Averill said. “We have some new faces, including some freshmen that are coming in that are probably going to be challenging for some varsity spots. I’m thinking we’re going to have some good competition in a few of those weights to determine the varsity position, which I’m excited about.”

Led by Abby Busch, Lauren Hooser and Kaylin Dunlap, Lansing also has a solid group of seven girls.

“The girls are a hard-working group this year,” Averill said. “I’m impressed with their work ethic and their desire. We’re excited about the opportunities that they have.”