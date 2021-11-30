Leavenworth girls to rely on deep bench for hoops success

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Graduating its leading scorer and point guard, Leavenworth has big shoes to fill.

But the Pioneers have plenty of feet to fill them.

“I have money on our bench over anyone else’s bench in our conference,” Leavenworth coach Ryan Foster said. “Our second unit will play as well as our first unit and there’s no stop in this group. It’s going to be fun.”

The Pioneers return four players who have started in the past – Kaylee McLain, Jariah Wright, Brandi Gardner and Monece Thomas.

“Those are probably our big four, who are going to take what we did last year and take a new step forward this year,” Foster said. “Overall, our team might be better this year than it was last year.”

McLain, a 5-6 guard, is one of Leavenworth’s best shooters.

“She’s got a nice stroke,” Foster said. “She’s a great catch and shoot kind of player. She’s going to open up the floor for us a lot.”

Gardner will lead the Pioneers defensively.

“She can guard the post. She can guard the point,” Foster said. “She’s super quick, crazy athletic, a really good defender.”

Wright, a 6-foot lefty, gives Leavenworth a presence in the post.

“You can’t coach tall, and she does that well,” Foster said. “She’s got a tenacity about her. She’s very strong-willed and gives us an edge, which is good.”

Thomas has mostly played forward for the Pioneers but is moving to point guard to begin her junior year.

“It’s a new role for her that kind of changes our dynamic on the floor,” Foster said. “She sees the floor well. She’s a big combo guard who can play inside or outside. She’s a great distributor. She can just light it up in the assists column.”

Misty Deleon and Kylee West, two players that came off the bench last season, will see an extended role.

Sisters Kianna and Jayda James, a senior and sophomore who transferred from South Carolina, give the Pioneers even more firepower.

“It’s icing on the cake,” Foster said. “They’ve played for years, good scorers, good defenders. As far as chemistry goes, they’ve gelled with our girls.”

Leavenworth opens the 2021-22 season Dec. 9 at Joplin High School in Missouri.

“This group likes to play up-tempo,” Foster said. “They want to get up and down the floor. They want to play aggressive, which matches their personalities and their skill set. We’ll keep the games on turbo. With our depth, we’ll put a lot of pressure on whoever we’re playing against and they’re not going to be ready for that.”