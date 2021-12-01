Top wrestling teams come to Leavenworth Saturday for annual Challenger tournament

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth’s wrestling schedule is not for the faint of heart.

“We’re not easing into it,” Leavenworth coach Matt Long said. “We throw you to the wolves and go learn.”

The gauntlet begins Saturday with the 33rd annual Leavenworth Challenger.

This year’s round-robin tournament will feature some of the top programs in Kansas (Washburn Rural, Lawrence Free State, Olathe East), Missouri and rival Lansing.

“I’ve had guys that went 0-5, didn’t win a match at our tournament, and then placed at state,” Long said. “Some years the weight classes are super loaded. One year we had three state champions in the same weight class. That year, all three previous state champions lost to one another. If you’re looking for an easy schedule, it’s not ours.”

The Pioneers are led this year by team captains Julian Long (113), Josh Kozminski (120), David Drake (132) and Shy’ron McMurray (145).

After qualifying for the state tournament last season, Long, a senior, is ranked No. 4 in Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s Class 5A preseason poll.

Kozminski won over 20 matches last year as a freshman.

“That’s not easily done,” coach Long said. “He’s worked his butt off all summer long.”

Drake is a member of Leavenworth’s national championship JROTC team and didn’t wrestle in the state tournament last season to compete with the Raiders.

“I think he has the potential to be a state medalist,” Long said. “He’s currently not ranked because he was on the Raider team last year. As a senior, he’s pretty focused and someone to be watching.”

Alexander Finn (126) returns after wrestling in the sub-state tournament last season.

Leavenworth also has one of the top girl wrestlers in the state. Junior Hannah Jackson (143) is ranked No. 2 behind last season’s state champion, Goddard’s Ashlynn Goodwin. As both a freshman and sophomore, Jackson finished runner-up at the state tournament.

“She’ll be the first state champion girl (at Leavenworth), I’m pretty sure this year,” Long said. “She’s on point to get that. She’s pretty tough and she’s the strongest girl in the school, bench, squat and clean.”

Long has also been impressed by the work ethic of Avery Johnson, a sophomore girl, and Xavier Davis (152).

“They were part of a group this summer that worked out really hard,” Long said. “They put in a lot of extra time.”

The Pioneers are starting the season with 31 boys and eight girls.

“We might have at least one wrestler in every weight class, and we haven’t had that in several years,” Long said. “We should be a well-rounded team.”