Pleasant Ridge girls enter season with new coach, promising group of sophomores

Pleasant Ridge will have a new head coach when the Rams tip off the 2021-22 season Friday night at home against Horton.

Laurie Gann, who has 436 career wins over 28 seasons in Missouri and Iowa, is taking over the Pleasant Ridge girls basketball program.

“I’m still learning a lot, obviously,” said Gann, who moved to the Pleasant Ridge area to be closer to family. “I’m just real pleased with the way they’ve jumped on board and worked hard and want to learn. It’s fun and inspiring to me as a coach who has done this for years. They’re willing to do what we need to do to turn into a winning program.”

The Rams have a strong sophomore class, both in number and talent.

“They are very athletic, just not a lot of varsity minutes yet out of them,” Gann said of the 10 sophomores. “They’re working hard, catching on quick, so I have a feeling if they keep doing that throughout the season, by the end some people could be asking where did this team come from because we’re so young.”

Before Monday night’s Blue/Gold intrasquad scrimmage, Gann was unsure who would start in the Rams’ season opener.

“I may be down to two starters at this point,” she said. “It’s still up in the air.”

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“There’s a lot of equality, which will probably lead to us being able to play a full-court system because the bench is going to be about as strong as what we have on the floor to start,” Gann added.

One player that will certainly be in the starting lineup and have a key role for the Rams this season is senior Gabbriella Watkins, the team’s leading returning scorer.

“She’s a guard who can shoot the ball,” Gann said. “She’s got strong leadership skills, which is key with the youth on the team.”

Senior Katie Heim and sophomore Maddie Heim also bring varsity experience.

Sophomore Emily Langley, a 6-foot forward and the team’s second leading scorer a year ago, will not be available, at least for the first month of the season, after having shoulder surgery.

“That’s a blow and we’re going to have to have new people step up,” Gann said. “If she stays on track, there’s a chance she could get back sometime in January if things go well.”

While Gann has a style she would like for her teams to play, she is also willing to adapt.

“I’ve had success in Missouri and Iowa and I hope to bring that style a little bit to here,” she said. “If I had my way, we’d play man defense. Now as a coach, I didn’t gain 436 wins with teams not having to adapt. Just in high school situations, years go up and down. We’re teaching the system of man-to-man. We’d like to get after it and push the ball, so that’s the style I hope to get to with this group, maybe this year, maybe next year.”