Rams ready to defend league title, open season Friday at home

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Isaac Jaramillo set a standard last season, winning the Northeast Kansas League in his first year as the boys basketball coach at Pleasant Ridge.

With two returning starters, including leading scorer Walker Adams, and another year in Jaramillo’s system, that will be the goal again.

“We have pretty high expectations for ourselves,” Jaramillo said. “Hopefully, we can win league again.”

Jaramillo spent much of last season changing the way the Rams play, switching from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense and instead of relying on a half-court offense, running the floor to get layups and open 3-pointers.

“We basically switched everything,” Jaramillo said. “We kind of got into it at the end of last year, but it was still a little struggle. They’d been playing that way since middle school. We had to do a whole 180 (degrees) on it and play a different way.”

Despite all of the changes, the Rams finished 14-6 and claimed the league title.

“I think they saw we had success last year and I think we have more guys tailored to playing faster,” Jaramillo said. “I think we might have even more success than we did last year.”

Pleasant Ridge will be led by Adams, a senior guard who averaged 12 points per game last season.

“He’s a really good shooter and has pretty good range,” Jaramillo said. “We like to have multiple options off sets, but at least one of them is a 3 and usually that’s trying to get him a shot. He’s developing more of a mid-range game and attacking the basket a little better. He’s adding some facets to his game, too.”

Senior Justin Johnston is also back after starting last season.

“He might be our most versatile player,” Jaramillo said. “He can play two through five if we really needed him to. He usually guards the most athletic player for the other team. We like to run stuff to get him downhill. Getting to the rim and finishing at the rim is his game.”

Logan Beying and Devin Stutz both came off the bench last season but will be relied on more this year.

Beying is one of the Rams’ best defensive players.

“His hands are really quick,” Jaramillo said. “He’s got good anticipation of where the ball is going to go.”

Stutz gives Pleasant Ridge another shooter on the floor.

“He doesn’t ever really see a bad shot,” Jaramillo said. “If he can see the rim, he’s probably pulling it. But he can also attack the rim. He’s a pretty smart player and has a good IQ of the game.”

The Rams will also get a boost from Braeden Howard, a 6-6 senior who transferred from Lansing and will be eligible in January.

To prepare for this season, which tips off Friday at home against Horton, Class 3A Pleasant Ridge spent the summer playing against larger schools, including Class 5A Leavenworth.

“We played good competition this summer, so I think that will just help us throughout the season,” Jaramillo said. “I think everybody is used to playing in our system now. I think we have a good squad that can make some noise. Obviously, the buy-in has to be there. We’ve got it for the most part. Hopefully, we build off of what we did last year and have another good year.”