Christmas gift options for your outdoor enthusiast

Ken Kieser

Christmas is almost here – believe it or not. Some products may be hard to get with our current shipping problems, but these suggested items should arrive on time. Here are my choices for this year’s list:

Kenny’s Christmas Kit

This product is named after me to honor my long outdoor writing career and induction into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. I discovered in the 1960s that Al’s Goldfish have an amazing flash and twist in the water because of their unique design and flashy plating. People actually make earrings out of these beautiful lures. I picked these versions that have hooked about every fish imaginable, including saltwater versions. However, my favorites are the old-fashioned gold-plated Goldfish and the silver with blue 49’r spoons. Visit www.alsgoldfish.com

“My Southern Gentleman”

This book by Kathleen Stallings is about my longtime friend T.J Stallings, who worked for Roadrunner Lures. His wife, Kathy, stated her reason for writing this book: “How do you say I love you to someone who can’t hear those words anymore? How do you say thank you or show your appreciation for all they did for you? Well, you really can’t after they are gone. I decided I can at least keep my memories of a wonderful man alive by putting them in a book.” The book is available through Amazon.com

“Why Women Hunt”

KJ Houtman, a longtime author, has written a beautiful coffee table book any man or woman of the outdoors would enjoy displaying and reading. Delve deep into the outdoor stories of what brings us joy and helps us define who we are by ordering a copy at www.whywomenhunt.com

“In the Land of the Bear”

Written by Denny Geurink, this is one of the best outdoor books I have ever read. Here’s the perfect Christmas gift for someone who likes to read stories filled with excitement, adventure and danger. The chapter titles say it all: Journey to The Evil Empire, Hanging Out with the KGB, Bear Drags Off Man in Sleeping Bag, Bear Stalks U.S. Astronaut. Visit targetcommbooks.com

Hi Mountain seasonings variety pack No. 3

Features original, hunter’s blend, bourbon barbecue, jalapeno and the new spicy lime blend flavors. Each flavor is a special blend of seasonings and spices that perfectly compliment wild game or store-bought meat. It’s available online at www.himtnjerky.com

Henry Arms U.S. Survival Kit

Assembled in the USA specifically to save lives, many included items are U.S. military issue and/or NATO issue. For those of us who love the outdoors and prefer to spend our time a little outside of civilization, the Henry Arms U.S. Survival Kit will be there when trouble strikes. Visit dansfishntales@juno.com

St. Croix crappie holiday T-shirt

What’s better than an ugly Christmas sweater? A versatile long-sleeve T-shirt that looks like one with a distinct angling flavor. It’s only available for a limited time at stcroixrods.com/collections/apparel

St. Croix triumph travel rods

Never miss an opportunity to fish with legendary St. Croix performance. St. Croix triumph travel rods break down into four pieces for easy transport in luggage, a backpack or your car’s trunk, while fishing with one-piece performance. Six models available at stcroixrods.com

“Fan Tales: A Chronicle of Wild Turkey Hunting Stories”

Written by award-winning author Berdette Elain Zastrow, who challenged the gender gap in the hunting arena, “Fan Tales” is a collection of hilarious, bone-chilling and exciting wild turkey hunting adventures and photographs and puts the reader in the turkey woods where wily turkey hunts are fun, exciting and always adventurous. Visit bzastrow@venturecomm.net

4-play turkey call

This is the first four-sided box call of its kind. The new design allows for an almost unlimited number of tones, giving hunters that extra advantage. A great Christmas present for that special turkey hunter. Customization is available.Visit 4PlayTurkeyCall.com

Smith’s Slab-O-Matic Electric Fillet Knife

I have used this outfit and it is the best airflow on the market – cooling vents and handle placement ensure endless cleaning capability. The Slab-O-Matic features an eight-inch stainless steel blade with sheath and the only electric fillet knife kit with a 4.5-inch stainless steel ribcage blade/sheath and an extra large fillet glove. Visit https://smithsproducts.com

Tree Spider safety harness

We all have a life away from hunting that requires good health to experience fully. Tree Spider safety products negate all excuses that hunters have for not taking safety seriously. Easy to use, comfortable and stealthy, Tree Spider safety harnesses actually increase mobility in the stand. Visit blockeroutdoors.com

Minelab VANQUSH metal detector

Right out of the box, the lightweight and collapsible Minelab VANQUISH features a fully waterproof coil and multi-IQ technology that searches with multiple frequencies at the same time to find all metals in all soil conditions. Visit minelab.com/vanquish