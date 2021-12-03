Lions, Pioneers to compete in Lansing relays

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

One of the more fun high school swim meets of the season will take place Saturday afternoon at Lansing High School.

“It will be a totally different meet than normal high school meets,” said Joshua Floetke, the boys swim coach at Lansing. “It’s fun because no teams are really ready yet as far as competing, and you can play around with putting different kids on different strokes and different legs to kind of figure out who can do what.”

The annual event features 11 different relays. Competing this year are 12 schools, including Lansing and Leavenworth.

“That relay meet is just a lot of fun,” Leavenworth coach Thula Stenerson said. “For us, it’s more about just enjoying it. It lets them be a part of a team effort because a lot of swimming is individual. This is a chance where we can get to be there as a team and it’s not about just one person. It’s also a really good meet to get everyone used to different strokes and see what it feels like in competition.”

Both Leavenworth and Lansing, which also includes swimmers from Basehor-Linwood, have young teams. Lansing, the defending league champions, graduated eight seniors, while Leavenworth graduated seven seniors.

“We’re kind of rebuilding after last year,” Floetke said. “Every year we’re always asking how are we going to replace that kid and then all of a sudden, someone steps up. There’s a lot of unknowns. We’re going to replace those eight with a bunch of freshmen. We’ll see how they shake out.”

The Lions have 17 swimmers and will be led this season by seniors Mike Dresser, Ethan Crumpacker and John Walck.

Dresser swam the 500-yard freestyle at last year’s KSHSAA state meet. Crumpacker and Walck were both alternates.

After swimming as a freshman but then wrestling last year, Antonio DePaolis has decided to return to the pool.

Basehor-Linwood had just three simmers last season – Brady Tinder, Tucker Dixon and Luke Nicholson. However, all three return and have brought 10 new swimmers with them.

Leavenworth, which has 13 total swimmers in its boys program, will be led by senior Jesse Purvis and juniors Konnor Quinn-Colman and Trey Baptista.

Purvis swam at the state meet last season on the Pioneers’ 400 free relay team.

“My goal is to get at least three of these guys to state and get a relay to state,” Stenerson said. “We’ve went to state every year and I don’t want to break that streak.”

Leavenworth has seven brand new swimmers.

“I have high hopes and confidence in what this year may bring us as far as people cutting and cutting (time),” Stenerson said. “They’re progressing so well and super engaged, super committed. They’re attending every practice.”