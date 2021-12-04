Bobcats overcome cold shooting night to win at Eudora

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

EUDORA – Basehor-Linwood’s boys basketball team did two things well Friday night – played hard on defense and made free throws.

And that was enough for the Bobcats to escape Eudora with a 49-40 win to open the 2021-22 season.

Down 32-31 in the fourth quarter and ice cold from the 3-point arc, the Lions began driving to the basket.

Two free throws by senior Ty Hofer gave Basehor-Linwood a 33-32 lead. A put back by junior Tyson Ruud, followed by two layups from Carter Bergman extended the Bobcats lead to 39-33.

Basehor-Linwood then went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the last 45 seconds to put away the Cardinals.

The Bobcats did not make even one 3-pointer in the game.

“Maybe we came with the wrong mentality,” said Bergman, who finished with seven points. “We weren’t shooting to win. We were falling back, short. First half was bad shots. In the second half, I think we were getting good shots and just weren’t hitting them.

“I tried to go to the rim more. I’ve got to come in with a different mentality, more team centered. I think I was a little selfish tonight and hurt the team, too many quick shots. We’ve got to run our offense and trust each other.”

Ruud led the Bobcats in scoring with 19 points.

“Tyson, if we don’t have him. … He was huge for us tonight,” Bergman said. “He was big time.”

Ruud scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half as Basehor-Linwood went into halftime tied 20-20 with Eudora. The Bobcats held a 29-28 lead entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Cardinals 20-12 in the final period.

“The shot wasn’t there, so we just worked to get layups,” Ruud said. “Obviously, you’re not going to shoot your best in the opener, but we didn’t expect to shoot this bad. I got good people that pass it to me like Carter and Trevor (McBride). They always find me when I’m open.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Basehor-Linwood 47, Eudora 45

Senior Alexys Augustine made two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to break a 45-45 tie.

“I practiced a lot this summer on my free throws because I knew in big game situations, I would have to be the one that stepped up to the line,” Augustine said. “I was nervous a little bit, but I just told myself they were going to go in. I was so proud. I was so happy.”

Augustine finished the game with eight points, including six in the fourth quarter.

Junior Emma Johnson led the Bobcats with 12 points. Sophomore Kodi Greer added 10.

“We played as a team and if we continue like that the rest of the season, we’re going to be pretty hard to beat,” Augustine said.