Lansing girls run past De Soto to win season opener

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

DE SOTO – Lansing’s girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 season Friday night with a convincing 58-45 road victory.

After falling behind 10-5 in the first quarter, the Lions answered with a 12-0 run and never trailed again.

Senior Kamryn Farris led Lansing with 21 points against De Soto, including 13 in the second half.

“They kind of got tired and I just kept running,” Farris said. “That’s always my goal is to never let the other team run as fast as me. It was a good team effort. I can’t do it without the team.”

Senior McKenzie Moburg paced the Lions in the first half, scoring 13 of her 15 points.

Junior Skylar Weaver added 11 points in the win.

The Wildcats stayed in the game by making eight 3-pointers, while Lansing struggled at the free throw line, finishing 7-for-21.

Caitlin Bishop knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to extend the Lions’ lead to 47-36. Lansing’s largest lead was 58-42.

“We’ve been working hard and waiting to play again,” Farris said. “It was nice to get back on the basketball court.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Soto 56, Lansing 31

The Lions were outscored 19-8 in the first quarter at De Soto and never recovered.

Joren Remington was Lansing’s one bright spot on offense. The senior finished with 15 points, including going 8-for-8 from the free throw line.