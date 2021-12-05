Leavenworth wrestlers show out in first Challenger girls tourney
Leavenworth had two champions at the inaugural girls Challenger wrestling tournament.
Hannah Jackson won all five of her matches by fall Saturday to cruise to first place in the 143-pound division.
Leavenworth’s Avari Johnson upset Washburn Rurals’s Jaliah Johnson, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state at 155 pounds, by a 2-1 decision to earn a spot in the first-place match. Johnson then defeated Ray-Pec’s Brynn Elkins 5-1 to bring home the title.
Kennedie Miller also had a big day on the mat for the Pioneers, placing second at 170.
Kaylin Dunlap (120) and Abby Busch (143) led Lansing, both finishing third.
Washburn Rural scored 242 points to run away with the team title.
Leavenworth (72) and Lansing (52) finished fifth and eighth out of 16 teams.
Here are the top four placers in each weight class:
Results
101
1st - Isa-Bella Mendoza, St. Joseph Lafayette
2nd - Arianna Ortiz, Turner
3rd - Kristen Rezac, Washburn Rural
4th - Courtney Stevens of Ray-Pec
109
1st - Jaden Breeden, Liberty
2nd - Kaitlyn Morris, Washburn Rural
3rd - Kylie Enriquez, Bonner Springs
4th - Kelsea Foster, Ray-Pec
115
1st - Kendall Reid, Washburn Rural
2nd - Belleza Mendoza, St. Joseph Lafayette
3rd - Alexis Ritchie, Liberty
4th - Christina Townsend, Lansing
120
1st - Addison Broxterman, Washburn Rural
2nd - Jenna Knight, Bonner Springs
3rd - Kaylin Dunlap, Lansing
4th - McKinzie Ostertag, Atchison
126
1st - Julia Breeden, Liberty
2nd - Annie Gallegos, Washburn Rural
3rd - Natalie Westendorf, Ray-Pec
4th - Jada Pearson, Lansing
132
1st - Hope Blake, Mission Valley
2nd - Alexis Fredrickson, Washburn Rural
3rd - Haylie Knapp, Bonner Springs
4th - Adelynn Howat, Olathe South
138
1st - Madyson Gray, Lawrence
2nd - Carmen Alston, Washburn Rural
3rd - Isabella de Leon, Ray-Pec
4th - Kate Servaes, Atchison
143
1st - Hannah Jackson of Leavenworth
2nd - Laiken Clark of Washburn Rural
3rd - Abby Busch of Lansing
4th - Justice Thomas of Olathe South
155
1st - Avari Johnson, Leavenworth
2nd - Brynn Elkins, Ray-Pec
3rd - Chloie Knapp, Bonner Springs
4th - Jaliah Johnson, Washburn Rural
170
1st - Olivia Stean, Bonner Springs
2nd - Kennedie Miller, Leavenworth
3rd - Anyah Harris, Ruskin
4th - TaAni Rhoten, Washburn Rural
191
1st - Cayley Maynard, Ray-Pec
2nd - Rose Toplikar, Olathe East
3rd - Trinity Greiner, Blue Springs South
4th - Fatima Escobar, Washburn Rural
235
1st - Akaiya Tinsley, Olathe East
2nd - Sophia Ross, Washburn Rural
3rd - Anna Fahrni, Ray-Pec
4th - Maddie Carter, Lansing