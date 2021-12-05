Leavenworth wrestlers show out in first Challenger girls tourney

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth had two champions at the inaugural girls Challenger wrestling tournament.

Hannah Jackson won all five of her matches by fall Saturday to cruise to first place in the 143-pound division.

Leavenworth’s Avari Johnson upset Washburn Rurals’s Jaliah Johnson, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state at 155 pounds, by a 2-1 decision to earn a spot in the first-place match. Johnson then defeated Ray-Pec’s Brynn Elkins 5-1 to bring home the title.

Kennedie Miller also had a big day on the mat for the Pioneers, placing second at 170.

Kaylin Dunlap (120) and Abby Busch (143) led Lansing, both finishing third.

Washburn Rural scored 242 points to run away with the team title.

Leavenworth (72) and Lansing (52) finished fifth and eighth out of 16 teams.

Here are the top four placers in each weight class:

Results

101

1st - Isa-Bella Mendoza, St. Joseph Lafayette

2nd - Arianna Ortiz, Turner

3rd - Kristen Rezac, Washburn Rural

4th - Courtney Stevens of Ray-Pec

109

1st - Jaden Breeden, Liberty

2nd - Kaitlyn Morris, Washburn Rural

3rd - Kylie Enriquez, Bonner Springs

4th - Kelsea Foster, Ray-Pec

115

1st - Kendall Reid, Washburn Rural

2nd - Belleza Mendoza, St. Joseph Lafayette

3rd - Alexis Ritchie, Liberty

4th - Christina Townsend, Lansing

120

1st - Addison Broxterman, Washburn Rural

2nd - Jenna Knight, Bonner Springs

3rd - Kaylin Dunlap, Lansing

4th - McKinzie Ostertag, Atchison

126

1st - Julia Breeden, Liberty

2nd - Annie Gallegos, Washburn Rural

3rd - Natalie Westendorf, Ray-Pec

4th - Jada Pearson, Lansing

132

1st - Hope Blake, Mission Valley

2nd - Alexis Fredrickson, Washburn Rural

3rd - Haylie Knapp, Bonner Springs

4th - Adelynn Howat, Olathe South

138

1st - Madyson Gray, Lawrence

2nd - Carmen Alston, Washburn Rural

3rd - Isabella de Leon, Ray-Pec

4th - Kate Servaes, Atchison

143

1st - Hannah Jackson of Leavenworth

2nd - Laiken Clark of Washburn Rural

3rd - Abby Busch of Lansing

4th - Justice Thomas of Olathe South

155

1st - Avari Johnson, Leavenworth

2nd - Brynn Elkins, Ray-Pec

3rd - Chloie Knapp, Bonner Springs

4th - Jaliah Johnson, Washburn Rural

170

1st - Olivia Stean, Bonner Springs

2nd - Kennedie Miller, Leavenworth

3rd - Anyah Harris, Ruskin

4th - TaAni Rhoten, Washburn Rural

191

1st - Cayley Maynard, Ray-Pec

2nd - Rose Toplikar, Olathe East

3rd - Trinity Greiner, Blue Springs South

4th - Fatima Escobar, Washburn Rural

235

1st - Akaiya Tinsley, Olathe East

2nd - Sophia Ross, Washburn Rural

3rd - Anna Fahrni, Ray-Pec

4th - Maddie Carter, Lansing