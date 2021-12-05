Lions, Pioneers shine at Leavenworth Challenger wrestling tournament
Lansing wrestler Tyler Henson made an early statement Saturday, going 4-0 with two pins and a major decision to win the 170-pound weight class at the Leavenworth Challenger.
Henson, a junior, pinned Zach Shepley of Lawrence Free State in the finals.
The Lions had two wrestlers finish runner-up in their respective weight classes – Justin Shields at 132 pounds and Elijah Mathis had 182.
Leavenworth also had a big day on the mat. Joshua Kozminski (120), Shy`Ron McMurray (145) and Xavier Davis (152) all placed second.
Out of 12 teams, Washburn Rural finished first with 351.5 points. Lansing (169) and Leavenworth (149.5) took seventh and ninth.
Here are the top four placers in each weight class:
Results
106
1st - Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural
2nd - Andrew Honas, Lawrence
3rd - Grayson Hagen, Lawrence Free State
4th - Drew Streeter, Lawrence Free State
113
1st - Jonathan Morrison, Washburn Rural
2nd - Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State
3rd - Julian Long, Leavenworth
4th - Frankie Garcia, Bonner Springs
120
1st - Jack Elsten, Lawrence
2nd - Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth
3rd - Ethan Cook, Bonner Springs
4th - Connor Gatlin, Ray-Pec
126
1st - Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural
2nd - Kevin Honas, Lawrence
3rd - Taylor Barkley-Fields, Blue Springs South
4th - Trevor Green, Ray-Pec
132
1st - Jacob Bradley, Olathe East
2nd - Justin Shields, Lansing
3rd - Brode Byrne, Washburn Rural
4th - David Drake, Leavenworth
138
1st - Jace Tapia, Bonner Springs
2nd - Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State
3rd - Conner Botts, Washburn Rural
4th - Trevon Sweringer, Lawrence
145
1st - Brandin Andrew, Bonner Springs
2nd - Shy`Ron McMurray, Leavenworth
3rd - Kristjan Marshall, Washburn Rural
4th - Trey Shanks, Lawrence Free State
152 A
1st - Jay Greiner, St. Joseph Lafayette
2nd - Nick Carlson, Olathe East
3rd - Shane Daniels, Bonner Springs
4th - Gavin Birkett, Ray-Pec
152 B
1st - Jacob Williams, Blue Springs South
2nd - Xavier Davis, Leavenworth
3rd - Isaiah Shorter, Lawrence
4th - Wyatt Brown, Lansing
160
1st - Kanen Huff, Ray-Pec
2nd - Aiden Boline, Washburn Rural
3rd - August Kienast, Blue Springs South
4th - Dante Howie, Bonner Springs
170
1st - Tyler Henson, Lansing
2nd - Zach Shepley, Lawrence Free State
3rd - Trey Greiner, Blue Springs South
4th - Aiden Wilson, Bonner Springs
182
1st - Austin Fager, Washburn Rural
2nd - Elijah Mathis, Lansing
3rd - Zander Dombrowski, Ray-Pec
4th - Emory Fedd, Leavenworth
195
1st - Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State
2nd - Jaylen Nevins, Ray-Pec
3rd - Andrew Shields, Lansing
4th - Kaden Payne, Blue Springs South
220
1st - Turner Lennard, Olathe East
2nd - Zach Franco, Washburn Rural
3rd - Brian Lane, Lawrence Free State
4th - Malachi Carver, Ray-Pec
285
1st - Tony Caballero, Bonner Springs
2nd - Brett Carroll, Olathe East
3rd - Brendon Meyerkorth, Ray-Pec
4th - Daniel Vanwagoner, Washburn Rural