Lions, Pioneers shine at Leavenworth Challenger wrestling tournament

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Lansing wrestler Tyler Henson made an early statement Saturday, going 4-0 with two pins and a major decision to win the 170-pound weight class at the Leavenworth Challenger.

Henson, a junior, pinned Zach Shepley of Lawrence Free State in the finals.

The Lions had two wrestlers finish runner-up in their respective weight classes – Justin Shields at 132 pounds and Elijah Mathis had 182.

Leavenworth also had a big day on the mat. Joshua Kozminski (120), Shy`Ron McMurray (145) and Xavier Davis (152) all placed second.

Out of 12 teams, Washburn Rural finished first with 351.5 points. Lansing (169) and Leavenworth (149.5) took seventh and ninth.

Here are the top four placers in each weight class:

Results

106

1st - Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural

2nd - Andrew Honas, Lawrence

3rd - Grayson Hagen, Lawrence Free State

4th - Drew Streeter, Lawrence Free State

113

1st - Jonathan Morrison, Washburn Rural

2nd - Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State

3rd - Julian Long, Leavenworth

4th - Frankie Garcia, Bonner Springs

120

1st - Jack Elsten, Lawrence

2nd - Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth

3rd - Ethan Cook, Bonner Springs

4th - Connor Gatlin, Ray-Pec

126

1st - Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural

2nd - Kevin Honas, Lawrence

3rd - Taylor Barkley-Fields, Blue Springs South

4th - Trevor Green, Ray-Pec

132

1st - Jacob Bradley, Olathe East

2nd - Justin Shields, Lansing

3rd - Brode Byrne, Washburn Rural

4th - David Drake, Leavenworth

138

1st - Jace Tapia, Bonner Springs

2nd - Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State

3rd - Conner Botts, Washburn Rural

4th - Trevon Sweringer, Lawrence

145

1st - Brandin Andrew, Bonner Springs

2nd - Shy`Ron McMurray, Leavenworth

3rd - Kristjan Marshall, Washburn Rural

4th - Trey Shanks, Lawrence Free State

152 A

1st - Jay Greiner, St. Joseph Lafayette

2nd - Nick Carlson, Olathe East

3rd - Shane Daniels, Bonner Springs

4th - Gavin Birkett, Ray-Pec

152 B

1st - Jacob Williams, Blue Springs South

2nd - Xavier Davis, Leavenworth

3rd - Isaiah Shorter, Lawrence

4th - Wyatt Brown, Lansing

160

1st - Kanen Huff, Ray-Pec

2nd - Aiden Boline, Washburn Rural

3rd - August Kienast, Blue Springs South

4th - Dante Howie, Bonner Springs

170

1st - Tyler Henson, Lansing

2nd - Zach Shepley, Lawrence Free State

3rd - Trey Greiner, Blue Springs South

4th - Aiden Wilson, Bonner Springs

182

1st - Austin Fager, Washburn Rural

2nd - Elijah Mathis, Lansing

3rd - Zander Dombrowski, Ray-Pec

4th - Emory Fedd, Leavenworth

195

1st - Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State

2nd - Jaylen Nevins, Ray-Pec

3rd - Andrew Shields, Lansing

4th - Kaden Payne, Blue Springs South

220

1st - Turner Lennard, Olathe East

2nd - Zach Franco, Washburn Rural

3rd - Brian Lane, Lawrence Free State

4th - Malachi Carver, Ray-Pec

285

1st - Tony Caballero, Bonner Springs

2nd - Brett Carroll, Olathe East

3rd - Brendon Meyerkorth, Ray-Pec

4th - Daniel Vanwagoner, Washburn Rural