Bobcats place fourth out of 23 teams at Steve Leslie Invitational

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

The future of Basehor-Linwood wrestling is bright.

That was clear Friday and Saturday at Pleasant Hill High School in Missouri, where two underclassmen won championships at the Steve Leslie Invitational.

Sophomore Evan Vielhauer went 7-0 with six pins to win the 113-pound championship, and freshman Brody Ballard finished 5-0 with three pins, a technical fall and major decision to win the 106-pound division.

“I’m proud of our wrestlers for how they battled through every match,” Basehor-Linwood coach Jason Puderbaugh said. “They did a great job of wrestling through all positions and working to secure pins and bonus points. I thought we did a great job of wrestling consistently through the entirety of the two-day tournament and closed out our championship matches well.”

The Bobcats went 2-for-2 in the championship finals and also won three of five consolation finals matches.

Cohen Suchy (138), Tyler Elven (170) and Emanuel Vazquez (220) all placed third in their respective weight classes.

Caden Gallet (106) and Ethan Kelley (126) took fourth.

Basehor-Linwood, which recorded 30 pins, third most in the tournament, finished fourth overall out of 23 teams.

“The Bobcats brought the heat with an aggressive style of wrestling,” Puderbaugh said. “These are all good signs for an opening tournament and our guys will only get better.”