Prep wrestling champs lead top performers in Week 1 of winter season

Derek Wiley/Special to the Times

Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances.

Here are the top performers from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4:

BOYS WRESTLING

Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Ballard finished 5-0 with three pins, a technical fall and major decision to win the 106-pound division.

Evan Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood – Vielhauer went 7-0 with six pins to win the 113-pound championship at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Tyler Henson, Lansing – At the Leavenworth Challenger on Saturday, Henson went 4-0 with two pins and a major decision to win the 170-pound weight class.

Justin Shields, Lansing – Shields went 4-1 with four pins to place second in the 132-pound division at the Leavenworth Challenger.

Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Leavenworth Challenger, Mathis finished 4-1 with three pins to place second in the 182-pound weight class.

Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth – Kozminski went 3-2 at the Leavenworth Challenger to finish runner-up in the 120-pound division.

Shy`Ron McMurray, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger, McMurray finished 4-1 with two pins and two major decisions to place second in the 145-pound weight class.

Xavier Davis, Leavenworth – Davis went 3-1 at the Leavenworth Challenger to place second in the 152 B division.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Hannah Jackson, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger on Saturday, Jackson won all five of her matches by fall to cruise to first place in the 143-pound division.

Avari Johnson, Leavenworth – Johnson went 5-0 with three pins at the Leavenworth Challenger Saturday to win the 155-pound championship.

Rhyan Briggs, Basehor-Linwood – At Emporia High School Saturday, Briggs went 3-0 with two pins to win the 101B division.

Kennedie Miller, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger, Miller went 4-1 with four pins to finish runner-up in the 170-pound division.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists Friday in the Lions 58-45 victory at De Soto.

McKenzie Moburg, Lansing – Friday at De Soto, Moburg had 15 points and six rebounds.

Emma Johnson, Basehor-Linwood – Johnson led the Bobcats with 12 points and four assists in a 47-45 victory at Eudora High School.

Alexys Augustine, Basehor-Linwood – Augustine knocked down two game-winning free throws with 13 seconds remaining in the Bobcats two-point win at Eudora High School.

Mia Ernzen, Pleasant Ridge – Ernzen led the Rams with 10 points Friday in a 40-35 loss to Horton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tyson Ruud, Basehor-Linwood – Ruud led the Bobcats with 19 points Friday in a 49-40 win at Eudora High School.

Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams led the Rams with 24 points Friday in a 61-25 victory over Horton.

Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge – Stutz scored 22 points Friday in the Rams win against Horton.

Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington scored 15 points Friday in the Lions 56-31 loss at De Soto High School.

SWIMMING

Jesse Purvis, Leavenworth – At the Lawrence Free State Quad, Purvis finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly Wednesday.

Brady Tinder, Lansing – At the Topeka West Invite, Tinder placed sixth in both the 200 free and 100 free Wednesday.