Prep wrestling champs lead top performers in Week 1 of winter season
Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances.
Here are the top performers from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4:
BOYS WRESTLING
Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Ballard finished 5-0 with three pins, a technical fall and major decision to win the 106-pound division.
Evan Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood – Vielhauer went 7-0 with six pins to win the 113-pound championship at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Tyler Henson, Lansing – At the Leavenworth Challenger on Saturday, Henson went 4-0 with two pins and a major decision to win the 170-pound weight class.
Justin Shields, Lansing – Shields went 4-1 with four pins to place second in the 132-pound division at the Leavenworth Challenger.
Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Leavenworth Challenger, Mathis finished 4-1 with three pins to place second in the 182-pound weight class.
Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth – Kozminski went 3-2 at the Leavenworth Challenger to finish runner-up in the 120-pound division.
Shy`Ron McMurray, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger, McMurray finished 4-1 with two pins and two major decisions to place second in the 145-pound weight class.
Xavier Davis, Leavenworth – Davis went 3-1 at the Leavenworth Challenger to place second in the 152 B division.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Hannah Jackson, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger on Saturday, Jackson won all five of her matches by fall to cruise to first place in the 143-pound division.
Avari Johnson, Leavenworth – Johnson went 5-0 with three pins at the Leavenworth Challenger Saturday to win the 155-pound championship.
Rhyan Briggs, Basehor-Linwood – At Emporia High School Saturday, Briggs went 3-0 with two pins to win the 101B division.
Kennedie Miller, Leavenworth – At the Leavenworth Challenger, Miller went 4-1 with four pins to finish runner-up in the 170-pound division.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists Friday in the Lions 58-45 victory at De Soto.
McKenzie Moburg, Lansing – Friday at De Soto, Moburg had 15 points and six rebounds.
Emma Johnson, Basehor-Linwood – Johnson led the Bobcats with 12 points and four assists in a 47-45 victory at Eudora High School.
Alexys Augustine, Basehor-Linwood – Augustine knocked down two game-winning free throws with 13 seconds remaining in the Bobcats two-point win at Eudora High School.
Mia Ernzen, Pleasant Ridge – Ernzen led the Rams with 10 points Friday in a 40-35 loss to Horton.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tyson Ruud, Basehor-Linwood – Ruud led the Bobcats with 19 points Friday in a 49-40 win at Eudora High School.
Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams led the Rams with 24 points Friday in a 61-25 victory over Horton.
Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge – Stutz scored 22 points Friday in the Rams win against Horton.
Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington scored 15 points Friday in the Lions 56-31 loss at De Soto High School.
SWIMMING
Jesse Purvis, Leavenworth – At the Lawrence Free State Quad, Purvis finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly Wednesday.
Brady Tinder, Lansing – At the Topeka West Invite, Tinder placed sixth in both the 200 free and 100 free Wednesday.