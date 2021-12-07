‘I’m just over the moon’: Volleyball coach proud of former Lansing players

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Saturday morning, I received a text message from one excited volleyball coach.

The night before, Julie Slater had watched four of her former Lansing players, Kennedy Farris, Caroline Crawford, Karli Schmidt and Lacey Angello, now all at the University of Kansas, defeat Creighton to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

I just knew I had to get Slater on the phone.

After our 35-minute conversation, I’m glad I did.

“I’m just over the moon,” Slater said Sunday afternoon. “I’m so excited. I’m so proud of them all. I can’t even tell you. Oh, my gosh. It’s just so amazing to watch.”

With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, the Jayhawks play No. 3 Pittsburgh Thursday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Slater, now the head volleyball coach at Pleasant Ridge, coached at Lansing for 35 years before retiring in 2019. Crawford and Schmidt were seniors on her final team.

Kennedy Farris’ mother, Cheryl, was on Slater’s first state team at Lansing. The Lions lost by two points in the 1988 state championship match.

At age 10, Cheryl’s daughter, Kennedy, began playing on Slater’s club team – the Northeast MAVS.

“I could tell you stories and stories and stories,” said Slater, who recalled the first time she saw Crawford play in a Show Me tournament at Bartle Hall in Kansas City.

Crawford was 13 years old and in the seventh grade.

“My mouth about hit the floor when I saw her and she never got to hit a ball even,” Slater said. “It was just the way she moved and the way she jumped at the net. She was so fast.”

The following year, Crawford began commuting from Liberty, Missouri, to play for the MAVS in Lansing.

“By the end of that year, all of the top-level club teams were fighting for her to come play for them,” Slater said.

Crawford, who then transferred from Liberty High School to Lansing her senior year before signing with Kansas, recorded nine kills and four blocks in the Jayhawks’ 3-1 victory over Creighton Friday night.

Farris, a four-year starter at Lansing, had 13 digs and four assists in the NCAA Tournament win.

“This is a super unique time. It’s crazy. It’s just insane,” Slater said. “If you look at D-I rosters, you just never see four kids from one school. I’ve joked with (Kansas coach) Ray Bechard, asking him if I’m on the payroll down there yet. He just laughs.”

Along with being the Jayhawks’ starting libero, Farris is also coaching the MAVS 15-year-olds with her mother. Slater was surprised to see the Kansas volleyball star walk into the gym for Sunday’s practice.

“I told her mom, Kennedy’s focus has to be KU volleyball right now,” Slater said. “If she can’t make it to a practice, I don’t care. We’ll get her covered. I did not expect her to be there today.”

When Slater held a volleyball camp at Pleasant Ridge last summer, Farris, Crawford, Angello and Schmidt all came to help.

“Those Pleasant Ridge kids were just beside themselves,” Slater said. “They’re just great people. You just don’t find better people.”

One of the reasons Slater retired from coaching in 2019 was to free up time to watch her former players in college. However, when the Pleasant Ridge coach quit two weeks into the 2020 season, Slater accepted the job with the Rams.

Kansas is not the only successful volleyball program with players from Lansing.

Amelia Van Der Werff, a sophomore middle blocker for the University of Utah, recorded 129 kills and six blocks in 23 matches this season for the Utes, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling 3-1 to No. 11 BYU on Saturday.

Samantha Moburg is a freshman outside hitter at Washburn. The Ichabods reached the Elite 8 of the Division II volleyball tournament and will play West Texas A&M Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

Lansing also isn’t the only local school developing stars for the next level.

Leavenworth’s Ayden Bartlett is a sophomore at No. 1-ranked and undefeated Louisville.

Bartlett had six digs and two aces Saturday in the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over Ball State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ve known Ayden since she was a baby,” said Slater, who coached Ayden’s mother, Petal, at Lansing in the early 90s.

Jenna Zydlo, a Basehor-Linwood graduate, helped lead West Florida to the Sweet 16 of the Division II tournament. She had seven kills and two blocks in Saturday’s loss to Tampa.

“I’ve been watching them all. I’ve been doing nothing but watching volleyball,” Slater said. “These girls are proof of what can be done when you put your heart and soul into it. They are great players, all of them.”

Derek Wiley is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times.