Pleasant Ridge boys blow out McLouth, start season 2-0

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

For the second time in two games, Pleasant Ridge’s starters got to spend the fourth quarter on the bench, enjoying a huge lead.

Behind another dominating three quarters, the Rams (2-0) cruised to a 76-37 win over McLouth Tuesday night at home.

“Our team is playing really well,” said senior Logan Beying, who scored eight of Pleasant Ridge’s first 11 points on two 3-pointers and a layup. “Everybody likes to share the ball and our offense just plays really well together. We’ve been playing together since elementary (school).”

Suffocating McLouth with their full-court press, the Rams jumped out to a 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then extended the advantage to 47-14 at halftime.

Devin Stutz led Pleasant Ridge with 22 points, all coming in the first three quarters. Beying finished with 19 points in the rout.

Both Stutz and Beying are starting for the Rams after coming off the bench last season.

“They’re stepping up into a bigger role,” Pleasant Ridge coach Isaac Jaramillo said. “Logan is usually the guy that makes our team run. He was pretty much hitting everything (tonight). He’s probably our smartest player, offensively at least, so he just knows where to get his shots off and where he can score, when to shoot, when to pass.”

The Rams made 10 3-pointers in the game.

“Sometimes we get 3 happy,” Jaramillo said. “We need to attack the paint a little bit better. We can do it, but a lot of times we just like to settle for 3s because they’re open and we know we can make them. There will be nights when we don’t always make them.”

Pleasant Ridge has outscored its first two opponents, McLouth and Horton, 137 to 62.

However, the schedule is about to get tougher. The Rams play at Jackson Heights Friday and then host Jefferson County North next Tuesday.

“We can score pretty well, but out defense still needs to improve, our man-to-man defense,” Jaramillo said. “Our zone press works pretty good. I think we just need to defend better in the half court.”