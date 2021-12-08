Pleasant Ridge girls experience growing pains in loss to McLouth

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Pleasant Ridge’s young girls basketball team showed what its capable of in the second quarter, outscoring McLouth 15-11 to get within six points at halftime.

But the Rams (0-2) couldn’t overcome a cold third quarter, falling 49-36 Tuesday night at home.

“We’re still trying to find the right group that will compete for four quarters,” Pleasant Ridge coach Laurie Gann said. “We’re struggling with that. I think a little of that is experience.”

Pleasant Ridge got off to a slow start, falling behind 16-6 in the first quarter.

“It’s just a mentality with the kids,” Gann said. “We’re just trying to preach to them that no matter how many seconds you’re on the floor, you’ve got to play hard, and I feel like we didn’t have that at times.”

After rallying in the second period, the Rams were outscored 13-5 in the third.

Pleasant Ridge didn’t make its first shot of the third quarter until sophomore Rileigh Cox knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining to get the Rams within 33-24.

However, the Bulldogs then answered with a 13-2 run to take full control of the game.

The Rams started one senior, Gabbriella Watkins, and four sophomores against McLouth.

Freshman Bela Major also played considerable minutes, scoring six points.

“I like to win, and I expect to win, but I do understand that it’s going to be a process,” Gann said. “As coaches, we see a lot of great things on the floor, and they work hard, and they’re invested, and they want to learn and they are. I feel like we grew as a team a little bit tonight.”

Sophomore Mia Ernzen led Pleasant Ridge with 13 points in the loss.

“I think she’s just going to get better every night. I really do,” Gann said. “I think she’s going to be one of our top players. She’s doing some amazing things.”

Next up, the Rams play at Jackson Heights on Friday.

“We’re learning how to win and expect to win,” Gann said. “We’re still not there as a whole. It will come as long as we don’t get too frustrated. We’ve got a tough stretch here, but our goal is to be the best we can be by the time January comes.”