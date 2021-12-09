Busy weekend of sports for county teams

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Basketball and wrestling tournaments headline a busy weekend for high school teams in Leavenworth County.

Here is the full schedule for Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor-Linwood and Pleasant Ridge:

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lansing at Spring Hill, 5:45 p.m.

The Lions (1-0) look to remain undefeated in non-league road game.

Leavenworth at Joplin High School

The Pioneers continue play in the Lady Eagle Classic, an eight-team tournament in Missouri.

Pleasant Ridge at Jackson Heights, 6 p.m.

The Rams (0-2) go on the road, seeking their first win of the 2021-22 season.

Basehor-Linwood at Liberty North

The Bobcats (1-2) finish play in the Liberty North Invitational, an eight-team tournament in Missouri.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lansing at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

The Lions (0-1) go on the road, seeking their first win of the 2021-22 season.

Leavenworth at Carthage High School

The Pioneers continue play in the Carthage Invitational, an eight-team tournament in Missouri.

Pleasant Ridge at Jackson Heights, 7:30 p.m.

The Rams (2-0) look to continue their hot start on the road.

Basehor-Linwood at Park Hill, 8:30 p.m.

The Bobcats close out the Liberty North Invitational, a six-team tournament in Missouri.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Leavenworth at Olathe Northwest, Friday, 4 p.m.

The Pioneers compete against wrestlers from 11 other teams in the Olathe Northwest Raven Girls Wrestling Mixer.

Basehor-Linwood at Benton, Missouri, 5:30 p.m.

The Bobcats battle 21 other teams in day one of the Lady Pirate Invitational, a two-day tournament at Benton High School.

BOYS WRESTLING

Basehor-Linwood at Colby Events Center, 2 p.m.

The Bobcats battle 17 other teams in day one of the 36th Annual Eagle Dual Invitational.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Leavenworth at Joplin High School

The Pioneers finish play in the Lady Eagle Classic, an eight-team tournament in Missouri.

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County, 6:30 p.m.

The Rams go on the road for a non-league game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Leavenworth at Carthage High School

The Pioneers finish play in the Carthage Invitational, an eight-team tournament in Missouri.

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County, 8 p.m.

The Rams go on the road for a non-league game.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Basehor-Linwood at Benton, Missouri, 9:30 a.m.

The Bobcats battle 21 other teams in day two of the Lady Pirate Invitational, a two-day tournament at Benton High School.

BOYS WRESTLING

Basehor-Linwood at Colby Events Center, 9:30 a.m.

The Bobcats battle 17 other teams in day two of the 36th Annual Eagle Dual Invitational.

Lansing at Eudora, Saturday, 9 a.m.

The Lions battle six other teams in the Eudora Tournament of Champions.

Pleasant Ridge at Anderson County High School, 9 a.m.

The Rams open the 2021-22 season against 17 other teams in the Anderson County Invitational.

Leavenworth at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 9 a.m.

The Pioneers compete against 12 other teams in the Shawnee Mission Northwest Varsity Tournament.

SWIMMING

Lansing at Blue Valley Southwest, noon

The Lions travel to Overland Park to compete against 10 other teams in the Timberwolf Invitational.