Basehor-Linwood girls wrestling program continues to grow

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Basehor-Linwood’s girls wrestling program is not slowing down, even after the graduation of four seniors, including three founders of the team.

“I’m just excited about the overall community, the program, top to bottom, the people, the culture that we’re building,” said coach Jay Johnston. “That’s the biggest thing. I love that piece. That makes me excited about where we’re going.”

After starting the high school team in 2018 with six athletes, the Bobcats have 24 this season, along with 11 in the middle school program and 30 in its new kids club.

Basehor-Linwood is led by Cadence Christenson, a senior who finished 21-2 and third at the state tournament last season.

“She’ll be the first person in our program to start as a freshman and go all the way through,” Johnston said. “She’s our captain. She’s our leader, a very, very tough kid.”

But Christenson, ranked No. 6 in the state at 235 pounds, is not the only experienced wrestler returning.

Senior Mandy Wilson (170) was 13-3 last season and placed fourth in the state two years ago.

Junior Jillian Wallace (138) qualified for the sub-state tournament last season, but lost by one point in the match to advance to the top eight at the state tournament.

Last weekend at Emporia High School, Rhyan Briggs went 3-0 with two pins to win the 101B division.

Narissa Hampton (101), Avery Craig (155) and Mycah Benton (155) have varsity experience as well.

The Bobcats also have 10 brand new wrestlers, including eight freshmen.

“It’s kind of a transition year, but it’s still really exciting,” Johnston said. “We have some girls that are starting to become leaders and taking care of the team, pushing others. It’s been great for me to see some of those girls that were the young ones a year or two ago are now stepping up and taking that role.”

Basehor-Linwood has a full schedule, including three home events. The Bobcats host Eudora and Shawnee Mission Northwest on Dec. 15 and then 30 teams come to Basehor-Linwood for the 4th Annual Ladycat Classic on Dec. 18.

“It’s going to be a big one,” Johnston said. “We take pride in hosting one of the tougher tournaments in the state. It’s getting bigger every year.”