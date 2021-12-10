Big blues on the Missouri River

Ken Kieser

The Missouri River has fascinated many for centuries. There has always been a mystery about what lies under the surface of this 2,341-mile-long channelized flow that looks peaceful, but holds hidden dangers.

The invitation to join catfish tournament veterans Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturges, both of St. Joseph, Missouri, for a day of fishing on the river was gratefully accepted. Watching their technique for locating and catching big catfish would tempt any fishing enthusiast. Little did we know that day the Missouri River’s dangers would become a factor.

Both had recently won a 2021 Chevrolet pickup by weighing in 171 pounds of catfish in one of the biggest river catfishing tournaments ever held with 200 boats entered, sponsored by The Catfish Chasers and Victory Chevrolet.

Winning big river catfishing tournaments is no accident for Hayes and Sturges. Both spend many hours in separate boats graphing the river and noting likely spots on computers. Every detail in each area is recorded for future trips or tournaments. They have traveled 100 miles up and down the Missouri River for this needed data.

Catfish anglers are constantly studying the river’s flow and projections of water amounts to be released from dams up north. River levels quickly dropping often means a challenging catfish bite. Reports before our trip showed that lack of rain in the northern states meant little or no waters released for the 2021-2022 winter. Water levels seemed normal when we started from the Parkville, Missouri, launch on Nov. 28.

There was no doubt that large blue catfish were scattered up and down the river. Solving the puzzle of locating feeding fish became the challenge.

“Wow, look at these schools of Asian carp and baitfish in this pool behind the rock dike,” Hayes said while studying his Lowrance graph. “Big cats follow these schools.”

Anchors were quickly dropped. Penn Fathom baitcasting reels filled with 80-pound braided line on Big Cat Fever medium/heavy action rods propelled circle hooks and eight-ounce weights baited with shad heads and sides through space to catfish lairs. Six baits were set out and the wait started.

“We’ll stay here about 30 minutes,” Sturges said. “Then we’ll try something different if nothing good happens.”

The wait was enjoyable on the unseasonably warm day as wild ducks and geese flew over, some in shooting range. But bites did not happen and the mystery of solving this day’s catfishing puzzle became more of a challenge.

Veteran river anglers recognize the type of structure and conditions that might be productive. Soon a rippling of water passing over an old rock dike that stretched out about 50 feet in the river caught their attention as we motored upstream in Hayes’ Storm Cat Excel boat matched with a 300 hp Mercury Pro XS outboard motor.

The Lowrance graph that projected parallel images from 40 feet out on the right and left showed bait fish and large images nearby, possibly big catfish.

“There they are,” Hayes said while watching the graph. “We’ll pull in close to shore and cast out to these fish, hopefully big blues.”

Sturges and Hayes have fished together several years and it was interesting to watch them work. Each had a certain job. Within 10 minutes the boat was secured and all lines cast out.

“I am generally cutting bait while moving to different spots in a tournament,” Sturges said. “We are ready to fish the second we arrive.”

Within 10 minutes the first bite came with pole-bending power. The circle hook did its job and a big catfish was well hooked. Fighting the 17-pound fish gave realization that river blues were all muscle, especially when combined with Missouri River current. The fight was impressive and very similar to reeling in a somewhat larger shark in blue waters.

The fish was netted and minutes later a 13-pounder was hooked, establishing a pattern that would prove productive until days end. But Sturges and Hayes were looking for much larger blue cats and all tackle and anchors were hauled in to look for a similar spot upriver. A likely area was quickly spotted and within minutes several shad heads and sides were set out.

Another big bite quickly came and the Missouri River dangers became reality when Sturges leaned and reached for the rod that was accidentally bumped out of the holder. Both went overboard into 44-degree waters and currents of the Missouri River.

The soaked angler grabbed the rod and somehow handed it up to Hayes with the big catfish still hooked – ironically the biggest fish that day weighing 59.8 pounds. I grabbed Sturges’ belt and pulled him back into the boat. The soaked angler had brought enough dry clothes to continue fishing without freezing, proving that river anglers are a tough bunch.

“That might have been worse farther out in the current,” Sturges said while drying out. “I’m not fond of swimming in the best conditions and that current can carry you a long way.”

After a good laugh, partly from relief, lines were pulled and the next location was determined. Soon baits dropped produced quick bites. The blue cats were feeding, likely still gorging for winter, and the two veteran anglers had solved that day’s river catfishing puzzle. By the end over 230 pounds of blue catfish were caught and released to fight again.

The dams up north stopped releasing water that day and soon the predicted river water flow slowed as was evidenced by damp lines on the shoreline where the water level had been, likely ending the good bite until next spring.

The biggest weights landed that November day were 59.8 pounds and about 200 pounds of Sturges. The big cats put up a much harder fight.

Want to fish the river catfish tournaments? Contact Craig Collings with Catfish Chaser for information at 816-261-9353. Steve Douglas, owner of Monster Rod Holders, produces an annual catfish conference. Contact them at 270-444-8441 or email info@catfishconference.com