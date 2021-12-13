Girls wrestling champions headline Week 2’s top performers
Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances. Here are the top performers from Dec. 6 -11:
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mandy Wilson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lady Pirate Invitational, Wilson went 5-0 with two pins on Friday and Saturday to win the 174-pound division.
Jillian Wallace, Basehor-Linwood – Wallace went 5-1 with five pins at the Lady Pirate Invitational to win the 135-pound division.
BOYS WRESTLING
Julian Long, Leavenworth – At Shawnee Mission Northwest, Long went 4-0 with three pins Saturday to win the 113-pound bracket.
Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Eagle Invitational, Ballard went 7-0 with three pins and a major decision at 106 pounds.
Cohen Suchy, Basehor-Linwood – At the Eagle Invitational, Suchy went 7-0 with six pins at 138 pounds.
Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Eudora Tournament of Champions, Mathis went 3-0 with three pins to win the 182-pound division.
Liam Pryor, Lansing – At the Eudora Tournament of Champions, Pryor went 3-0 with three pins to win the 285-pound division.
John McEvoy, Pleasant Ridge – At the Anderson County Invitational, McEvoy went 4-1 with three pins Saturday to place second in the 160-pound division.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists Friday in the Lions 56-42 win at Spring Hill.
Skylar Weaver, Lansing – Weaver had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in the Lions 56-42 victory at Spring Hill.
Lexy Augustine, Basehor-Linwood – Augustine averaged 11.7 points per game at the Liberty North Invitational, where the Bobcats finished 1-2.
Kaylee McLain, Leavenworth – In the Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin High School, McLain had 18 points and nine rebounds Friday in a 49-40 win over Blue Valley West.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nate Expose, Lansing – Expose had 15 points and 16 rebounds Friday in the Lions 59-43 win at Spring Hill.
Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington had 15 points in the Lions victory at Spring Hill.
Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams had 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals Friday in the Rams 66-38 win at Jackson Heights.
Logan Beying, Pleasant Ridge – Beying led the Rams with 27 points in Saturday’s 53-32 victory at Atchison County.
Carter Bergman, Basehor-Linwood – At the Liberty North Invitational, Bergman scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Bobcats to a 57-27 win over St. Joe Central.
Eddie McLaughlin, Leavenworth – At the Carthage Invitational, McLaughlin was voted to the all-tournament team after averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three games.