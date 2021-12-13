Girls wrestling champions headline Week 2’s top performers

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances. Here are the top performers from Dec. 6 -11:

GIRLS WRESTLING

Mandy Wilson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lady Pirate Invitational, Wilson went 5-0 with two pins on Friday and Saturday to win the 174-pound division.

Jillian Wallace, Basehor-Linwood – Wallace went 5-1 with five pins at the Lady Pirate Invitational to win the 135-pound division.

BOYS WRESTLING

Julian Long, Leavenworth – At Shawnee Mission Northwest, Long went 4-0 with three pins Saturday to win the 113-pound bracket.

Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Eagle Invitational, Ballard went 7-0 with three pins and a major decision at 106 pounds.

Cohen Suchy, Basehor-Linwood – At the Eagle Invitational, Suchy went 7-0 with six pins at 138 pounds.

Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Eudora Tournament of Champions, Mathis went 3-0 with three pins to win the 182-pound division.

Liam Pryor, Lansing – At the Eudora Tournament of Champions, Pryor went 3-0 with three pins to win the 285-pound division.

John McEvoy, Pleasant Ridge – At the Anderson County Invitational, McEvoy went 4-1 with three pins Saturday to place second in the 160-pound division.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists Friday in the Lions 56-42 win at Spring Hill.

Skylar Weaver, Lansing – Weaver had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in the Lions 56-42 victory at Spring Hill.

Lexy Augustine, Basehor-Linwood – Augustine averaged 11.7 points per game at the Liberty North Invitational, where the Bobcats finished 1-2.

Kaylee McLain, Leavenworth – In the Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin High School, McLain had 18 points and nine rebounds Friday in a 49-40 win over Blue Valley West.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nate Expose, Lansing – Expose had 15 points and 16 rebounds Friday in the Lions 59-43 win at Spring Hill.

Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington had 15 points in the Lions victory at Spring Hill.

Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams had 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals Friday in the Rams 66-38 win at Jackson Heights.

Logan Beying, Pleasant Ridge – Beying led the Rams with 27 points in Saturday’s 53-32 victory at Atchison County.

Carter Bergman, Basehor-Linwood – At the Liberty North Invitational, Bergman scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Bobcats to a 57-27 win over St. Joe Central.

Eddie McLaughlin, Leavenworth – At the Carthage Invitational, McLaughlin was voted to the all-tournament team after averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three games.