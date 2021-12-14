Pleasant Ridge all-American cheerleader honored to march in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

When Aviana Nutsch was named an all-American, an honor that goes to the top 10% of Varsity Spirit cheerleaders in the country, she didn’t just receive a medal.

The Pleasant Ridge senior also earned a trip of a lifetime.

“The girls here are the greatest high school cheerleaders in the country,” Nutsch said from Hawaii, where she traveled to march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. “It was a once in a lifetime experience. Especially with my family being in the military, we came to honor the heroes that lost their lives 80 years ago. It was a really special experience.”

Along with Nutsch’s father, Mark, a Green Beret in the United States Army Special Forces, her great-great-uncle, Clifford Davison, served on the U.S.S. Missouri vessel in Pearl Harbor.

While Nutsch never got to meet Davison, she was able to interact with World War II veterans who returned to Pearl Harbor for the parade 80 years after its attack.

“We got to meet and talk to them about their lives,” Nutsch said. “It was really special to be here with them and meet the people that are still alive. It was amazing. There were so many people that came together here to celebrate this.”

Representing Pleasant Ridge High School, Nutsch was one of 600 cheerleaders from all over the country to perform in the opening ceremonies and then march in the parade Dec. 7.

The purpose of the parade is to honor and pay respect to the Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, active duty military and their families. The parade takes place each year in Hawaii on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. This year’s parade theme was “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”

Nutsch was named an all-American for the second time last summer after a tryout at a Universal Cheerleaders Association Varsity Spirit camp.

“You perform in front of a bunch of judges and the whole camp, and whether you’re good enough makes you an all-American,” Nutsch said. “There’s a standard you have to meet.”

Nutsch, who began dancing at age 3 and cheerleading soon after, also competes in cross country, basketball and track and field at Pleasant Ridge.

“I like being involved,” Nutsch said. “Cheer and dance is something that I really, really love, and there’s a little bit of cheerleading in every sport.”

Nutsch plans to cheer in college.

“Cheering in college is something that I’ve wanted to do since I was really little,” Nutsch said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

The University of Kansas is her dream school, even though her father and brother are graduates of Kansas State.

“I’m very rebellious for wanting to go there, but that’s OK,” Nutsch said. “They have a stronger medical program.”

While Nutsch would be honored to cheer for any collegiate sport, basketball is her first preference.

“I really like cheering for basketball,” Nutsch said. “I find it more entertaining because I know the game. I’m not really a football person.”

While in Hawaii, Nutsch also visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial, U.S.S. Missouri and Arizona battleships.

“It was unreal. It’s been an honor to be here,” Nutsch said.