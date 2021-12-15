Lansing girls blow out Shawnee Mission North to improve to 3-0

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Lansing’s home opener was mostly drama free Tuesday night as the Lions cruised to a 55-25 victory over Shawnee Mission North.

It was exactly the kind of game girls basketball coach KC Simmons was hoping for.

“I don’t like tight games, as the girls know,” Simmons said. “They like playing in close games because they’re exciting. But it’s not good for my blood pressure and my hairline. It was a good win. We’ll take them however we can get them.”

After falling behind 5-2, the Lions answered with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.

While Lansing led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions weren’t exactly following the game plan.

SM North senior Summer Weineke scored all 13 of her team’s points in the quarter.

“No. 1 (Weineke) for them is really, really good and that’s pretty much all we talked about, so it was frustrating to see her score 13 in the first quarter,” Simmons said. “She’s a good player and we knew that going in.”

Lansing did hold Weineke to just three points during the rest of the game.

“We cheated towards her a little bit more, trapping her and trying to get the ball out of her hands and making some of the other players do something,” Simmons said.

Offensively, the second quarter wasn’t pretty for either team as the Lions outscored SM North 7-1 to take a 27-14 lead into halftime.

“We’re just so up and down,” Simmons said. “When we’re good, we’re really good, but sometimes when we’re bad, we’re really bad. We’ve just got to get out of our own way.”

Kamryn Farris, who picked up her second foul early in the second quarter, got Lansing back on track, scoring nine of her 19 points in the third period. Farris also had seven rebounds and three assists in the game.

“She’s just so fast. People can stay with her for a little bit, but it’s hard to stay with her for a whole game,” Simmons said. “Her motor doesn’t stop. Her tank is pretty endless. She’s hard to guard.”

The Lions also took better shots in the third quarter.

“That’s something that we’ve talked a lot about this year is good shots are not what we want these days,” Simmons said. “We want great shots and that usually means more ball movement.”

MacKenzie Manthe added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. McKenzie Moburg had 12 points and four rebounds in the rout as Lansing improved to 3-0.

“The expectations are a lot higher this year, so I think people were expecting us to get off to a start like that,” Simmons said. “I know as a coach, we’re always super critical. There’s always room for growth regardless of your record. We can always get better.”