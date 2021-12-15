Lions battle back to defeat SM North in thrilling home opener

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Coming off a 16-rebound performance at Spring Hill, Nate Expose had shown he was going to be a force on the boards for Lansing this season.

But none of those rebounds were as important as the one Expose pulled down Tuesday night.

Holding on to a two-point lead with 35 seconds remaining, the Lansing junior rebounded and put back a missed free throw to extend the Lions advantage to four.

With 2.1 seconds remaining, Expose then went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to clinch a 61-57 win over Shawnee Mission North.

“It fell right into my arms,” said Expose, who finished the game with four points and five rebounds after missing much of the second and third quarters in foul trouble. “It was a big play at a big time. It felt good to help my team out in a big way.”

While Lansing finished strong, outscoring SM North 17-9 in the fourth quarter, the Bison came out on fire, racing out to a 12-3 lead.

“The way it started, I thought we might get run out of the building, but we battled back, and the kids just showed a ton of resiliency,” Lansing coach Jason Jones said. “It was a good win for us.”

The Lions were able to recover and get within 14-13. A Joren Remington 3-pointer then tied the game at 24-24 with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Adam Allen added a free throw to give Lansing a 25-24 lead.

However, SM North answered with a 6-0 run and held the lead until Allen drained a 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining in the game to put the Lions ahead 53-52.

After Allen then spun in the lane and finished a layup to give Lansing a 55-52 lead, SM North senior Logan Oberle answered with a 3-point play to tie the game at 55-55 with 4:04 remaining.

Remington, who finished with a game-high 23 points, made two free throws to put the Lions ahead for good, 58-56, with 55 seconds left to play.

“I just think we stuck together and hit some tough shots,” said Remington, who finished 10-for-11 from the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and four steals. “We just got it together after halftime. We just had to keep our composure. It’s a huge win. If we keep on playing together as a team, we’re going to be good this year.”

Allen finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Sophomore Davion Winton made two 3-pointers to start Lansing’s comeback after SM North stretched its lead to 48-39 late in the third quarter.

“Everybody that went in contributed in some way, shape or form,” Jones said.

After opening the season with a 25-point loss at De Soto, the Lions have won two games in a row to improve to 2-1.

“The jump that we’ve taken in the three-game stretch has been huge because we were really bad at De Soto,” Jones said. “We took another step in the right direction and found a way to get it done.”