Basehor-Linwood hosting ‘premiere’ girls wrestling event

Originally created just to get matches for Basehor-Linwood’s young girls wrestling team, four years later, the Ladycat Classic has grown into one of the top girls wrestling events in the state.

“It was important for us to make sure that girls wrestling mattered in this area,” Basehor-Linwood coach Jay Johnston said. “The goal now is to make a premiere girls event that teams really want to come to that showcases top teams in the state.”

After starting with six teams four years ago, this year’s event, scheduled for Saturday at Basehor-Linwood High School, will feature 30 teams, including many of the top squads in Kansas and Missouri.

“We’ve actually had to turn away teams,” Johnston said. “Hopefully, after this year, we’ll feel some things out and try to get even bigger and have even more teams.”

Competing in the 4th Annual Ladycat Classic are two of the top three ranked KSHSAA teams in Division I, Washburn Rural and Dodge City, as well as defending Division II champions, Baldwin.

The tournament features 51 girls ranked in the top six of their respective weight class, including Leavenworth’s Avari Johnson, No. 1 at 155 pounds, and Hannah Jackson, No. 2 at 143, as well as Basehor-Linwood’s Maddy Wilson, No. 4 at 170, and Cadence Christenson, No. 6 at 235.

“That’s the fun part of hosting an event like this is you get all of these great wrestlers and champions on the mat together and it makes for a good, entertaining show,” Johnston said. “This is a great chance to make a name for yourself and put your name on the map.”

The top teams will earn trophies and the top six placers in each weight classes will receive medals. An outstanding wrestler will also be named.

“I think all of those things matter and we want to treat these teams right,” Johnston said. “We really want to showcase girls wrestling in the region and in the state and make it an important event that people get excited about every year.”

The Ladycat Classic is one of many events in another busy weekend for high school sports in Leavenworth County.

Here is the full schedule for Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor-Linwood and Pleasant Ridge:

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Leavenworth at Central (St. Joseph), 7 p.m.

The Pioneers return to the court against Central (0-5) after going 1-2 to start the season at the Carthage Invitational.

Pleasant Ridge at Valley Falls, 7:30 p.m.

The Rams (4-1) look to get back on track after suffering their first loss Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Ridge at Valley Falls, 6 p.m.

The Rams (1-4) travel to Valley Falls for their final game of 2021 and seeking their second straight win.

BOYS WRESTLING

Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth at Lee’s Summit, 4 p.m.

The Bobcats and Pioneers will compete against 22 other teams from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska in day one of the two-day Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament.

Pleasant Ridge at home, 4 p.m.

The Rams host five other teams in a mixer event.

SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Mission NW, 10 a.m.

The Bobcats (2-2) play Barstow in the 810 Shootout.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Mission NW, 5:30 p.m.

The Bobcats (3-1) play McPherson in the 810 Shootout.

BOYS WRESTLING

Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth at Lee’s Summit, 9 a.m.

The Bobcats and Pioneers will compete against 22 other teams from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska in day two of a two-day Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament.

Lansing at Tonganoxie, 9 a.m.

The Lions will battle 10 other teams from Kansas and Missouri in the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament.