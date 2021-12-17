Lansing’s Crawford signs to play football at the University of Iowa

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

After verbally committing 10 months ago, Caden Crawford finally got to make his college decision official Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent to play football at the University of Iowa.

“It’s pretty surreal, just everything coming true and being able to play college football has been a big goal of mine and getting college paid for is super huge,” Crawford said. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity and for everyone that’s helped me along the way.”

Crawford, a senior at Lansing, signed the NLI in the school’s Pride Rock room, surrounded by family and friends.

“It’s every kid’s dream, but obviously not a lot of people can do it,” Crawford said. “It’s just a huge blessing for me.”

He picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

“I was really interested in them (Iowa) from the beginning just the way they develop players and turn them into superstars to go to the NFL, so I thought that was pretty intriguing,” Crawford said. “Iowa was different. They always just talked about themselves. They run things very professionally. There’s not a lot of flash. I like it a lot.”

After leading the Lions with 101 tackles in the fall, Crawford was voted the United Kansas Conference Defensive Player of the Year and selected to multiple All-State teams.

“It was definitely something to behold as a high school football coach,” said Lansing coach Dylan Brown of watching Crawford play.

“I’ve been coaching since 2005 and he’s by far the best defensive player I’ve ever been around. He’s big, fast. We could have played him at literally any position on the field, corner, safety, defensive tackle, defensive end, center, wide receiver, he would have been the best at it, by far.”

For fans of the NCAA Football video game, Brown compared Crawford to the player you select, put over the center and just use to make every tackle.

“That’s what we did with him,” Brown said. “We just put him in the middle of the field and said if we’re going to have success, go get them.”

While Crawford played linebacker in high school, due to his size, 6-4, 245 pounds, he’ll move to defensive end at Iowa.

“I didn’t really have a preference,” Crawford said. “I feel like I can play either pretty well, and they’re pretty similar. It wasn’t that big a deal to me.”

Crawford comes from an athletic family. His sister, Caroline, was a middle blocker on the University of Kansas volleyball team that reached the Sweet 16 this season. His father, Lynn, competed in track and field at Kansas and his mother, Tasha, played basketball in California.

“It’s just in our blood, I guess,” Crawford said.

Although Crawford dreamed of playing Division I football, he wasn’t sure it was going to happen until the University of Nebraska called out of nowhere at the end of his sophomore year to offer a scholarship.

Soon after, Kansas State and Oklahoma State called with offers.

Two games into his junior football season, Iowa then made the offer that Crawford ultimately couldn’t refuse. He committed to the Hawkeyes in February.

“It came at me fast. It was pretty crazy,” Crawford said. “It’s fulfilling a lifelong dream. It’s just a blessing.”