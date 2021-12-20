Leavenworth County top performers: Jackson wins 143-pound title at Ladycat Classic

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances. Here are the top performers from Dec. 13 -18:

GIRLS WRESTLING

Hannah Jackson, Leavenworth – At the Ladycat Classic Saturday, Jackson went 5-0 with five pins to win the 143-pound championship bracket.

Mandy Wilson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Ladycat Classic, Wilson went 4-1 with three pins to place second in the 170-pound championship bracket.

Cadence Christenson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Ladycat Classic, Christenson went 4-1 with four pins to place second in the 235-pound championship bracket.

Avari Johnson, Leavenworth – At the Ladycat Classic, Johnson went 4-1 with three pins to place third in the 155-pound championship bracket.

BOYS WRESTLING

Evan Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament, Vielhauer went 5-1 with four pins to place second at 113 pounds.

Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday, Ballard went 5-1 with four pins to place second at 106 pounds.

Tyler Henson, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament Saturday, Henson went 4-1 with four pins to place second at 170 pounds.

Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Mathis went 3-1 with three pins to place second at 182 pounds.

Andrew Shields, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Shields went 4-1 with four pins to place second at 195 pounds.

Liam Pryor, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Pryor went 3-1 with two pins to place second at 285 pounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kodi Greer, Basehor-Linwood – At the 810 Varsity Showcase Saturday, Greer scored 11 points in the Bobcats 52-19 blowout victory over Barstow.

MacKenzie Manthe, Lansing – Manthe had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists Tuesday in the Lions 55-25 victory over Shawnee Mission North.

Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists Tuesday against Shawnee Mission North.

Ava Potter, Pleasant Ridge – Potter scored 18 points Friday in the Rams 31-26 loss at Valley Falls.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington had 23 points, five rebounds and four steals Tuesday in the Lions 61-57 win over Shawnee Mission North.

Adam Allen, Lansing – Allen had 14 points and six rebounds in the Lions against Shawnee Mission North.

Trevor McBride, Basehor-Linwood – At the 810 Varsity Showcase, McBride scored 15 points in the Bobcats 57-54 loss to McPherson.

Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams had 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals Friday in the Rams 72-65 overtime loss at Valley Falls.

Justin Johnston, Pleasant Ridge – Johnston had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists at Valley Falls.