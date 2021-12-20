Leavenworth County top performers: Jackson wins 143-pound title at Ladycat Classic
Each week the Leavenworth Times will recognize the top high school athletes in Leavenworth County for their performances. Here are the top performers from Dec. 13 -18:
GIRLS WRESTLING
Hannah Jackson, Leavenworth – At the Ladycat Classic Saturday, Jackson went 5-0 with five pins to win the 143-pound championship bracket.
Mandy Wilson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Ladycat Classic, Wilson went 4-1 with three pins to place second in the 170-pound championship bracket.
Cadence Christenson, Basehor-Linwood – At the Ladycat Classic, Christenson went 4-1 with four pins to place second in the 235-pound championship bracket.
Avari Johnson, Leavenworth – At the Ladycat Classic, Johnson went 4-1 with three pins to place third in the 155-pound championship bracket.
BOYS WRESTLING
Evan Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament, Vielhauer went 5-1 with four pins to place second at 113 pounds.
Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood – At the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday, Ballard went 5-1 with four pins to place second at 106 pounds.
Tyler Henson, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament Saturday, Henson went 4-1 with four pins to place second at 170 pounds.
Elijah Mathis, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Mathis went 3-1 with three pins to place second at 182 pounds.
Andrew Shields, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Shields went 4-1 with four pins to place second at 195 pounds.
Liam Pryor, Lansing – At the Randy Starcher Memorial Tournament, Pryor went 3-1 with two pins to place second at 285 pounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kodi Greer, Basehor-Linwood – At the 810 Varsity Showcase Saturday, Greer scored 11 points in the Bobcats 52-19 blowout victory over Barstow.
MacKenzie Manthe, Lansing – Manthe had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists Tuesday in the Lions 55-25 victory over Shawnee Mission North.
Kamryn Farris, Lansing – Farris had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists Tuesday against Shawnee Mission North.
Ava Potter, Pleasant Ridge – Potter scored 18 points Friday in the Rams 31-26 loss at Valley Falls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joren Remington, Lansing – Remington had 23 points, five rebounds and four steals Tuesday in the Lions 61-57 win over Shawnee Mission North.
Adam Allen, Lansing – Allen had 14 points and six rebounds in the Lions against Shawnee Mission North.
Trevor McBride, Basehor-Linwood – At the 810 Varsity Showcase, McBride scored 15 points in the Bobcats 57-54 loss to McPherson.
Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge – Adams had 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals Friday in the Rams 72-65 overtime loss at Valley Falls.
Justin Johnston, Pleasant Ridge – Johnston had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists at Valley Falls.