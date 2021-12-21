Former Lansing volleyball players look back at Jayhawks' run to the Sweet 16

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

The University of Kansas had its best volleyball season in six years.

And players from Lansing had a large role in the Jayhawks’ success.

“We just wanted to get it back to where we would go to the (NCAA) Tournament year after year after year,” said Kansas senior Lacey Angello, who graduated from Lansing High School in 2018.

“That’s a big reason why I committed. I just knew the history of the (Kansas) program and how they’ve made it to the Sweet 16 and to a Final Four. It was just known that was the standard.”

But after advancing to the Final Four in 2015, the Jayhawks had not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Back in the tournament this season, Kansas advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time in program history.

“It was an experience of a lifetime,” Angello said. “Being in the big dance was something I’ve always dreamed of. I had a picture in my head of what it was going to be like, and it was so much better.”

After finishing the season 16-11, the Jayhawks were not guaranteed to make the tournament.

Although the general feeling around the team was Kansas would be included in the 64-team field, Angello had flashbacks to 2019, when the Jayhawks just missed qualifying.

“We watched the (2019) selection show all together, we didn’t know if our name was going to come up, we absolutely had no idea, and it ended up not popping up on the screen,” Angello recalled. “That was devastating, and I was kind of getting those feelings this past year just because I know how bad it sucks to want your name up there and it not come up.”

With their name on the screen this time, unseeded Kansas opened the 2021 NCAA Tournament against No. 19 Oregon on Dec. 2 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Who doesn’t love to be the underdog and have a chip on your shoulder? I do. It’s just more fun that way,” said Kennedy Farris, the Jayhawks starting libero, who graduated from Lansing in 2019.

“We didn’t have any pressure. We had nothing to lose. If we had lost the first game, it would have still been an amazing experience going out there.”

Feeling no pressure, Kansas swept the Ducks 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) in the first round.

Farris had 17 digs and six assists.

“It was a pretty special experience, just being able to make the tournament and prove people wrong was pretty exciting,” said middle blocker Caroline Crawford, a 2020 Lansing graduate, who had 12 kills against Oregon.

“I think everyone just went in with the mindset that we had nothing to lose. Why not us?”

That mindset continued into the second round, where Kansas defeated No. 20 Creighton 3-1 (25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22) on Dec. 3 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Farris had 13 digs and four assists. Crawford finished with nine kills and five digs.

The Jayhawks NCAA Tournament run ended on Dec. 9 with a 3-0 (19-25, 21-25, 18-25) loss at No. 3 Pittsburgh.

Including sophomore outside hitter Karli Schmidt, Kansas had four Lansing graduates on this season’s Sweet 16 squad.

“Having those girls with me was super exciting and seeing us all thrive at KU, so close to home, is something really special,” Angello said.

As 7 and 8-year-olds, Angello and Farris played volleyball together on the Volley Beasts, coached by their fathers.

“It was just a really cool experience and not a lot of people get to say they’ve done it,” Farris said of playing in college with three former high school teammates.

While the experience was unique, there will be two fewer former Lansing players on the Kansas roster next season.

Crawford is transferring to Wisconsin, the 2021 national champions, and Angello, who graduated on Dec. 12, has decided not to use her extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

“I really ended on a high note,” said Angello, who finished her senior season with 181 digs and 32 assists. “I really fulfilled everything that I needed to throughout my career and after that Sweet 16, that was the cherry on top for me. I didn’t feel like I needed to play more.”

Angello, who majored in strategic communications and minored in sports management, is moving back to Lansing and wants to work in the Kansas City Chiefs media relations department.

Farris and Schmidt should return to a strong Kansas team, led by Big 12 Freshman of the Year and American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Caroline Bien.

“It’s super exciting to know that we’re just getting started and how bright the future is,” Farris said. “I’m excited to keep working.”