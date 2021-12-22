Leavenworth girls focus on getting better after loss at Spring Hill

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

SPRING HILL – Trust the process.

That was the message from Leavenworth coach Ryan Foster after the girls suffered a 53-26 loss at Spring Hill Tuesday night.

“I think our team is realistic with knowing we need to get better,” Foster said. “We’re not pouting in there. We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s early in the season. It’s game four out of 20. We’ve got things to work on, things to fine tune and we just need to come together as a group, and everyone needs to put in that work.”

For most of the night, the score was much closer than the final margin as the Broncos closed the game on a 13-0 run after Foster cleared his bench in the fourth quarter.

“I just want to see who wants to play hard,” Foster said. “We need that energy from the starting crew all the way down the bench. We need to come out of the gate and really play hard and grind for all four quarters.”

The Pioneers (1-3) also played much of the game without leading scorer Kaylee McLain.

After knocking down two 3-pointers, the senior guard recorded her third foul early in the second quarter. McLain was then whistled for a charge with 3:32 remaining in the third period. Unhappy with the call, she received a technical, fouling out of the game.

“It’s a learning opportunity,” Foster said. “We talked about it. She knows her mistake and has owned it.”

McLain’s first 3-pointer gave Leavenworth an early 8-7 lead with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

However, Spring Hill answered with an 8-0 run to begin to take control of the game, stretching its lead to 20-11 late in the second quarter. The Broncos went on another run in the third quarter to take a comfortable 36-21 lead early in the fourth.

“We just can’t let the runs happen,” Foster said. “We had a decent first half of going back and forth and battling, but once they got that run, it’s those two- and three-minute stretches that are killing us. We can’t go three minutes without scoring while they continue to score.”

Senior Kianna James led the Pioneers with nine points.

Next up, Leavenworth plays Jan. 7 in its home opener against Turner.

“It’s a process and if our team can really trust the process, it might look ugly through the season, but we’ll get it right at the right time, and we’ll be fine,” Foster said.