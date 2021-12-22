Pioneers win big at Spring Hill in final game before winter break

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

SPRING HILL – Leavenworth will enter the winter break with momentum.

The Pioneers (2-3) defeated Spring Hill 56-42 Tuesday night in their final basketball game of 2021.

Leavenworth never trailed as Jeremiah Lewis knocked down a 3-pointer to begin the game and the Pioneers jumped out a 15-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

“Our energy and effort and focus from the tip was good,” Leavenworth coach Dru Linebach said. “We preach to our guys that it’s so important for us to get the lead. When we get the lead, we’re pretty tough because teams have to come guard us. Teams sit in a zone and try to slow us down. When we can play with a lead, we’re so much better off.”

After Spring Hill drained two 3-pointers to begin the second quarter and tie the game at 15-15, the Pioneers answered with a 10-1 run and led 28-21 entering halftime.

Facing Spring Hill’s zone defense, the Pioneers had one of their better shooting nights of the season, making seven 3-pointers.

“Credit to our guys, they really played together, played as one and shared the ball tonight,” Linebach said. “That’s what happens when you do the right things. The scoreboard takes care of itself.”

Offensively, senior Anthony Jones led Leavenworth, scoring 19 points, including 14 in the second half, as the Pioneers pushed their lead to 17 points, 51-34, with 6:15 remaining.

“He’s one of the guys that’s really good in the middle of the zone,” Linebach said of Jones. “He makes great decisions, and he played his butt off tonight.”

Senior JaiKuan Darthard added 12 points in the win.

Leavenworth was not at full strength as senior Ty Bennett missed his third straight game with a knee injury. However, Bennett is expected back after the break.

The Pioneers won’t return to the court until Jan. 7 for their home opener against Turner.

“We’ve played a heck of a schedule on purpose,” Linebach said. “We want to play really good teams. Our record is not what we want it to be, but we’re just focusing on getting better. Good teams want to play other good teams and we don’t shy away from anybody.

“We’ll use every game as an opportunity to get better and I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’re really happy with where we’re at and I think we’ll continue to get better and make a little noise when it really matters.”