Leavenworth’s coach inducted into Minor League Football Hall of Fame

Derek Wiley/Leavenworth Times

Oliver Hester loves coaching.

And his passion and dedication have been rewarded.

Hester, a 1992 graduate of Leavenworth High School, was inducted into the Minor League Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

“I take a lot of pride in that because it tells me that I have made a difference in several people’s lives,” said Hester, who has coached semi-pro and arena league football for the past 21 years.

“Even though it’s tiring, and I make little money at all, to receive it lets me know my efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.”

After playing baseball for two years at Hesston College and then serving as a firefighter in the U.S. Army, Hester accepted his first coaching job in 2001 as the special teams and defensive backs coordinator with the Kansas City Panthers.

“I just love the sport,” Hester said. “I love the comradery with the other guys and the strategy. That’s why I got into coaching, too. I liked the chess game with other coaches.”

After one season with the Panthers, Hester coached defensive backs with the St. Joseph Explorers for two seasons before becoming the Missouri Minutemen’s special teams coordinator for one season.

Job security is a luxury in minor league football.

“A lot of these teams will be around for a couple of seasons and then they’ll fold,” Hester said. “I have been through a lot. Teams come and go. That’s a lot of the reason for my movement.”

Hester said one of his favorite stops was with the Kansas City Storm, where as the head coach, he led the women’s football team to an undefeated 7-0 record and the 2010 WSFL Midwest Conference Championship.

Hester has found a home with the Kansas City Bulldogs, spending the last five seasons as a senior offensive assistant. Next month, the Bulldogs will play for the National Football Events Triple A championship in Orlando, Florida.

“The Bulldogs are my football family, no matter where life takes me,” said Hester, who has won five league championships and two national titles over his career.

Hester, who works full-time as a paraprofessional at Lansing High School, is also an assistant coach for the softball team and the defensive coordinator for Lansing Middle School’s eighth-grade football team.

Hester was inducted into the Hall of Fame during a Minor League Football Report ceremony in Las Vegas on Dec. 4.

However, the honor doesn’t mean he’s ready to retire from coaching.

“Not anytime soon, at least,” Hester said. “I still love what I do.”